How to get stylish guild names in Free Fire in December 2020: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Garena Free Fire has established itself as one of the leading titles of the battle royale genre on the mobile platform. The game has amassed massive numbers worldwide and shows no signs of slowing down. There has been a constant increase in the player count due to the regular updates.

Guilds have become an integral part of the game, and users can join/create guilds and participate in tournaments to earn several rewards by collecting dog tags.

Many users desire to have stylish and creative names for their guilds, and they look for ways to do so. This article shares a step-by-step guide for beginners on how to get unique guild names in Free Fire.

Step-by-step guide to get unique guild names in Free Fire

FancyTextGuru

Players will have to use various websites like fancytexttool.com, fanctexttool.net, fanctextguru.com, gypu.com, and lingojam.com as regular mobile keyboards do not consist of fancy fonts and symbols.

Here's how they can use such websites:

Step 1: Open any of the aforementioned websites and enter the desired name in the text field.

Step 2: Users would then receive various names in a wide range of fonts and characters.

Step 3: Copy the required one and paste it while changing the guild's name in Free Fire.

How to change the name of the guild in Free Fire?

It is important to note that only the leader/officer of the guild can change the name by spending 500 diamonds. Here are the steps by which they can do so:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the "Guild" icon located on the right side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: Click the "Name-change" icon present beside the existing name.

Step 3: A dialog box will soon appear, prompting users to enter the new name. Paste the name and click on the "500 diamonds" option.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

