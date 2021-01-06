How to get a stylish name with symbols in Free Fire (January 2021): Step-by-step guide for beginners

Garena Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale titles on the mobile platform. The game has witnessed a gradual influx in its player base courtesy of the developers' regular updates and addition of features.

When creating an account in the game, players have to enter an IGN. Many users desire to have names with symbols to differentiate themselves from the masses; hence, they look for ways to create stylish IGNs.

This article provides a step-by-step guide by which they can do so in January 2021.

How to get a stylish name with symbols in Free Fire (January 2021)

FancyTextGuru - one such website

The regular keyboards on mobile devices do not offer users a variety of fonts and symbols. Hence, to get a stylish name, players can use websites like fancytextttool.com, fancytextguru.com, lingojam.com, gypu.com, and more.

Here are the steps by which the players can create stylish IGNs using the aforementioned websites:

Step 1: Players can visit any of the sites mentioned earlier.

Step 2: Next, they will have to enter the name in the text field. Several outputs will appear in a wide assortment of fonts and symbols.

Step 3: Copy the desired output and paste it while changing the IGN in Garena Free Fire.

How to change the name in Garena Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to change their names in Garena Free Fire:

Open Free Fire and press the "Profile" icon present on the lobby screen's top-left corner.

The profile will open up. Click on the yellow name-change icon.

A dialog box will appear, prompting users to enter the new name.

Lastly, paste the name and tap on the "390 diamonds" option.

The names will be changed, and the diamonds will be deducted. If users have a name-change card, they will also have another option with a card symbol in the dialog box.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

