How to get stylish names with unique fonts and symbols in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Free Fire is one of the leading battle royale games on the mobile platform. The renowned game is developed and published by Garena worldwide. Its developers regularly add new features to the game through regular updates.

While creating an account in Free Fire, players are required to set an in-game name (IGN) for themselves. Many players often look for ways to get stylish names that are made up of various fonts and symbols.

Steps to get stylish names that contain unique fonts and symbols in Free Fire

Since regular keyboards on mobile devices do not have stylish fonts and symbols, players have to use websites like fancytexttool.com, fsymbol.com, gypu.com and fancytextguru.com to incorporate such symbols and texts into their names.

Here are the steps by which players can use such websites to create stylish Free Fire names:

Step 1: Players would first have to open any of the websites mentioned above and enter the desired name in the text field.

Step 2: Several results will appear on their screens with a wide assortment of fonts and symbols

Step 3: Choose the desired output and paste it while changing the name in Garena Free Fire.

How players can change their name in Garena Free Fire

How to change the name

Players can follow the steps given below to change their name in Garena Free Fire:

Players first have to open the game and click on the "Profile" icon located on the top-left corner of the lobby screen.

The profile section will soon open. Players then have to press the yellow name-change icon.

A dialog box will appear, asking them to enter the new name.

Players have to paste the name in the text field and click on the "390 diamonds" option. Their name will be changed.

Players will have a separate option with a card symbol in the dialog box if they have a name-change card in their inventory.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

