Ungraduate Gamer's in-game Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Ayush Dubey, aka Ungraduate Gamer, is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. He is quite popular for the engaging Free Fire content that he uploads on his YouTube channel. He currently boasts a massive subscriber count of over 4.43 million on the platform.

This article takes a look at Ungraduate Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats and more.

Ungraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ungraduate Gamer's Free Fire ID is 256205699.

Lifetime stats

Ungraduate Gamer has played 24594 matches and has won on 6213 occasions, translating to a win rate of 25.26%. With 84417 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.59.

In the duo mode, the popular content creator has played 591 games and has emerged victorious in 98 of them, making his win rate 16.58%. He has secured 1415 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.87.

Ungraduate Gamer has played 552 solo matches and has secured 119 victories, maintaining a win rate of 21.55%. In the process, he has bagged 1948 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.50.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ungraduate Gamer has played 53 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 25 of them, making his win rate 47.16%. He has eliminated 175 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.25.

As ranked season 19 just began yesterday, Ungraduate Gamer is yet to play a match in the other two modes.

Ungraduate Gamer's YouTube channel

Ungraduate Gamer started creating videos on his YouTube channel around two years ago. The first video on his channel dates back to January 2019.

Since then, he has uploaded 217 videos and has over 272 million views combined. As mentioned above, he has over 4.43 million subscribers on the channel.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Ungraduate Gamer's social media accounts

Ungraduate Gamer has Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts. Here are the links for them:

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

