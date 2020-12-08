Over the last three years, Free Fire has established itself as one of the top games on the mobile platform. The game has subsequently won several accolades, including the Mobile Game of the Year in the Esports Awards 2020.

Free Fire has amassed a massive fanbase, which religiously plays the game and participates in various in-game events.

Like every other game, players are required to set their IGN when they initially create a Free Fire account. They can change their IGNs later on.

Most players want to have cool in-game names comprised of various symbols and unique fonts.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to get stylish nicknames with various symbols and fonts in Free Fire.

How to get stylish nicknames with different symbols in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Regular keyboards on mobile devices do not have fancy fonts and symbols. Players, therefore, have to use websites like fancytexttool.net, fancytextguru.com, lingojam.com, and gypu.com to incorporate such symbols and texts in their IGN.

Follow the steps given below to do so:

Step 1: Open any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Enter the desired name in the text field. You will receive many results in a wide assortment of fonts and symbols.

Step 3: Copy the required name, and paste it while changing the IGN in Free Fire.

How to change your name in Garena Free Fire

Follow the steps given below to change your name in Garena Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire, and click on the ‘Profile’ icon located on the top-left corner of the lobby screen.

Step 2: Your profile will open up. Next, click on the yellow ‘Notebook’ icon.

Step 3: A dialog box will appear, prompting you to enter your new name. Paste the name and click on the ‘390 Diamonds’ option.

If the players have a name-change card, they will receive a second option with a card symbol in the dialog box while changing the name. They can click on this button to change their name using the rename card.

