How to get stylish nicknames like OP Vincenzo in Free Fire

Free Fire is a renowned battle royale title developed by 111 Dot Studios and published by Garena. This game features quick-paced action and sees 50 players dropping on to an island and fighting against each other till the last one survives.

Over the years, several content creators and streamers have become quite popular in the community. Vincenzo, aka OP Vincenzo, is a prominent YouTuber from Egypt. He has a massive subscriber base, and many fans look up to him for his incredible gameplay and skills.

Some of his fans even desire to have a name like him – ‘OP VINCENZO√,’ and look for ways to create such names. In this article, we provide a step-by-step guide to do so.

Get stylish nicknames in Free Fire: A how-to guide

Nickfinder.com

You can visit websites like Nick Finder to find a name similar to that of OP Vincenzo.

But if you wish to create one like him, you have to use websites like fancytexttool.com or lingojam.com. You can follow the steps below to create your stylish name:

Lingojam

Step 1: First, you have to open any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Now, enter the required name in the text field. Several results with various fonts and symbols will then appear on your screen.

Step 3: While changing the name in Free Fire, paste the desired name from the above list.

How to change the name in Free Fire

You can change your name in Free Fire for a price of 390 diamonds. You can follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the profile icon. Next, press on the name change icon.

A dialog box will appear on your screen, prompting you to enter a new nickname.

A dialog box will appear on your screen, prompting you to enter a new nickname. Step 3: Paste the name and click on the button below it.

As mentioned earlier, it would cost the players 390 diamonds.

