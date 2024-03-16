How to get the Super, Indeed trophy in WWE 2K24?

The Super, Indeed trophy in WWE 2K24 stands out for its relatively simple condition compared to others in the game. Each trophy in the game has its own set of unique requirements, but none quite like the one discussed in this article.

To win the Super, indeed trophy, you must emerge victorious in a One vs One match while executing a Super Finisher, a task that adds an extra layer of challenge to your victory.

Understanding the mechanics behind Super Finishers in WWE 2K24 is essential. While fans of 2K games may find the process of attaining this trophy straightforward, it can be particularly beneficial for newcomers to the game who seek guidance on how to secure trophies successfully.

This article provides valuable insights and strategies to execute a Super Finisher and secure the Super, Indeed trophy in WWE 2K24.

Easy way to get the Super, Indeed trophy in WWE 2K24

Fill three Finisher gauges (Image via YouTube/ J&B)

Before delving into the process of attaining the Super, Indeed trophy in WWE 2K24, it's crucial to understand the mechanics of the Super Finisher.

This mechanic is similar to the standard Finisher mechanic. While filling the Finisher gauge for standard Finishers only requires filling one yellow bar at the bottom of the screen below the player's health, executing a Super Finisher demands filling three such bars.

Whereas filling one Finisher gauge necessitates executing a series of moves and Signature moves, filling all three can be time-consuming. This requires a strategic approach, emphasizing domination over your opponent from the beginning of the match.

Select a superstar with a higher rating whose moves can deal substantial damage. You can rely on superstars like Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, or Seth Rollins.

Play a no DQ match to use weapons (Image via YouTube/ J&B)

Once a suitable superstar is selected, focus on executing heavy combos to inflict damage, ideally targeting specific body parts until they turn red for maximum effectiveness. To quickly fill the Finisher gauges, consider playing an Extreme Rules Match or a No Holds Barred Match, as these matches will allow the use of weapons.

After filling all three gauges its time to win the Super, Indeed trophy in WWE 2K24 (Image via YouTube/ J&B)

Adding excitement to the bout, consider putting your opponent through the announce table to inflict additional damage. Upon filling all three Finisher gauges, it's time to execute the Super Finisher. Quickly press R2 + X on PlayStation, RT + A on Xbox, or Space + K on PC to unleash the Super Finisher on your enemy.

Quickly pin down your opponent to secure victory and earn the Super, Indeed trophy in WWE 2K24. Before starting the match, another strategic adjustment can be made by modifying the Custom Match Rules. Set the Finishers to 3, granting access to all three Finishers from the beginning, eliminating the need to weaken your opponent beforehand.

However, employing this tactic doesn't guarantee victory, as your opponent may still have the resilience to break the pinfall count if their body hasn't sustained sufficient damage.