How to put your opponent through the announce table in WWE 2K24

Breaking the announce table in WWE 2K24 is currently a top desire among gamers, adding an edge to matches. This act has become somewhat of a tradition in WWE pay-per-view events. In this latest installment, players are poised to engage in fierce battles, pushing boundaries by sending their opponents crashing through the announce table.

While the process of breaking this table isn't overly complicated, a few strategic maneuvers can greatly enhance the overall gameplay experience. This article provides valuable tips and tricks to master this feat in WWE 2K24, ensuring you can amplify the excitement of matches effortlessly.

Tips and tricks to break the announce table in WWE 2K24

To break the announce table in WWE 2K24, you need to ensure you have a Finisher available. This requires storing up your Finisher beforehand. To achieve this, dominate the match by consistently attacking your opponent. Once you have your Finisher ready, proceed to clear the area around the announce table.

Exit the ring, approach the announce table, and then use the appropriate command to clear the table: LB on Xbox, L1 on PlayStation, and U on PC. Once the table is clear, your next step is to lean your opponent on it. This can be done by either Irish-Whipping your opponent or dragging them toward the table. To do the latter, press LB on Xbox, O + L1 on PlayStation, and L + U on PC.

With the table cleared and your opponent positioned, move the right analog stick in an upward direction to send your opponent to the announce table. Now it's time to execute the finishing move.

Go up to the announce table and a prompt will appear, indicating the availability of a Finisher. Press the corresponding action button to break the table with the move: RT + A on Xbox, R2 + X on PlayStation, and Space + K on PC. Successfully executing this action will result in you breaking the announce table in WWE 2K24.

Keep in mind that certain wrestlers possess high-flying finishers. To use them to break the announce table, you must first position your opponent onto the table and then ascend the turnbuckle. After that, press the required action button, and boom! You've successfully shattered the announce table.

You can also utilize a ladder to achieve the same effect. Repeat the process of positioning your opponent, then climb the ladder and execute the dive off it through the announce table by pressing the action button.

Additionally, you can perform standard moves on the announce table or climb atop it to execute a diving maneuver. In essence, there's a plethora of moves to experiment with when it comes to breaking the announce table in WWE 2K24.

