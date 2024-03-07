WWE 2K24 locker codes (March 2024): All active codes and how to redeem them

WWE 2K24 locker codes allow players to get their hands on lucrative rewards and resources to use in MyFACTION. They are usually shared by the developers through social media channels. In March 2024, only one locker code is currently available for players to pick up.

WWE 2K24 has received positive reception from players and critics alike. The latest entry to the series has not only improved upon already existing features but also introduced new match types, like Ambulance Match and Casket Match. The developers have also revealed the WWE 2K24 DLC content roadmap, featuring the likes of Post Malone and CM Punk.

We have jotted down every WWE 2K24 locker code available in March 2024.

List of active WWE 2K24 Locker Codes (March 2024)

The March 2024 Locker Code list for WWE 2K24 is as follows:

Locker Code Rewards Expiry Date YOURSTORY2K24 John Cena "Elite" (Playable Character) April 1, 2024

The Action Figure John Cena was a huge fan-favorite last time around in WWE 2K23. Players should waste no time getting their hands on the same with the given code before the expiry date.

We will update the list as soon as new Locker Codes are made available.

List of expired WWE 2K24 Locker Codes (March 2024)

Currently, there are no expired Locker Codes in WWE 2K24.

How to redeem WWE 2K24 Locker Codes?

MyFACTION in WWE 2K24 (Image via 2K)

To redeem these Locker Codes, you need to follow the steps below:

Go into MyFACTION in WWE 2K24.

Go to the Live tab and then to Locker Codes .

tab and then to . Enter any code from the aforementioned list.

Make sure there are no mistakes with the letters/numbers. If done correctly, you will get a notification saying you have new packs to open.

Go to the in-game store.

Choose Unopened Packs.

What are Locker Codes in WWE 2K24?

Locker Codes in WWE 2K24 are a part of the MyFACTION mode. These are limited-time codes that the developers announce, and they provide players with various resources like Superstar Cards and more.

