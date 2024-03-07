How to make Survivor Series match in WWE 2K24

While the Survivor Series match isn’t in WWE 2K24, you can easily make one. The Survivor Series has been my favorite of the Big Four PPVs/PLEs since I was a kid, so being able to make one for this current game, with these gorgeous graphics, is something I was very much looking forward to. While you can change the settings to be anything you want, we know the settings you need to pick if you want it to be a traditional match.

It’s arguably one of the most exciting match types, thanks to the elimination aspect of the 8-man match. Here’s what you need to do to make a Survivor Series match in WWE 2K24.

Steps to make a Survivor Series match in WWE 2K24

It's simple to add this match to the game (Image via 2K Games)

When it comes to the Survivor Series match in WWE 2K24, remember this is an 8-person tag match. Making it an 8-person singles match will just create a huge elimination match. You’ll see the settings I chose below.

You may wish to lower the health, give wrestlers finishers at the start, or add a time limit. That’s entirely up to you. It could be very exciting to see a Survivor Series match in WWE 2K24 start with someone activating a super finisher, for example.

How to create this custom match

Select “Customization” from Main Menu

Select “Custom Matches,” then select “New.”

Make it an 8-Superstar Tag Team Match

Make sure Pin/Submissions are both on, as well as KOs

Turn on DQs, Rope Breaks, Ring Out (10), Eliminations, and turn off the time limit

Set the Default Health to the desired level, and number of finishers at the start

Adjust available weapons as you see fit

Name the match “Survivor Series” on the final menu, and save

If you want a Survivor Series match in WWE 2K24's Universe Mode, it's also quite simple (Image via 2K Games)

Once you’ve done this, you can start one of these matches in the main menu. While you can't use it in MyGM mode, you can add it to the Universe Mode. Just head down to November of Universe Mode and add it as a match type.

You must edit the PLE and select an empty match in the Match Table. Then, just add the Custom Match. You could put it in another month if you wish, but that's the traditional Survivor Series month. If you want to play your new Survivor Series match in 2K24 with any of the playable members of the roster as a stand-alone match, here's how:

Playing custom match

Select “Play,” and then select Match Type

Scroll to the bottom and pick “Custom Matches.”

Pick “Survivor Series”

Pick the Arena of your choice, and then confirm

Pick your superstars, and begin the match as normal

