Can you play as Brock Lesnar in WWE 2K24?

Brock Lesnar’s files are still in WWE 2K24, but whether fans can access them and play as him is another matter entirely. Due to the recent Vince McMahon allegations that include the former UFC and WWE champion, it was heavily rumored that he would be completely removed from the game and be unplayable. Now that the game is out, however, there’s more information about where and if you can control the Beast Incarnate at all.

If this is one of the things that will determine whether you get WWE 2K24, we know all about if or how you can play as Brock Lesnar in this game. Here’s everything you need to know about this popular but now controversial superstar.

Is it possible to play as Brock Lesnar in WWE 2K24?

You can control the Beast Incarnate, but only in a few situations (Image via 2K Games)

Yes, you can play as Brock Lesnar in WWE 2K24, but it’s extremely limited. You cannot play as him in any of the standard, generic matches, nor can you play as him in any mode other than the 40 Years of WrestleMania Showcase. Brock was an incredibly pivotal figure in the more modern WrestleMania matches, so it was clear he was going to be a part of it in some fashion or another.

After all, he’s taken part in 11 separate WrestleMania matches. While some of those—Dean Ambrose, for example—would likely never appear in a modern WWE game, many of those matches still qualify. Several of his matches are also against the same opponent—Roman Reigns—so the developers would have to pick a specific match.

As for which Brock Lesnar matches you can play through in WWE 2K24, only two made the cut. You can play through The Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania 30) and Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns w/ Seth Rollins (WrestleMania 31). They are two of the most iconic matches of all time, so those two would always make the cut.

Other than these two Showcase Matches, that's it for Brock (Image via 2K Games)

Other than these two matches, there are no other ways to play as Brock Lesnar in 2K24. He doesn't unlock by completing the matches, like other Legends. However, it is likely that fans of the Beast Incarnate will use the in-game tools to make him a playable custom character or mod him back into the game in the PC version. Only time will tell if fans go that far.

