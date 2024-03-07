How to get Action Figure Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K24

The Action Figure Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K24 has garnered significant fan interest due to its unique features. Notably, players can experience playing as Cody Rhodes with a chest injury, paying homage to his appearance in the 2022 Hell in a Cell match.

Despite sustaining a significant bruise, Cody Rhodes squared off against Seth Rollins, delivering a spectacular performance. His victory in that memorable match solidified it as one of the greatest Hell in a Cell encounters in WWE history.

Consequently, fans are eagerly seeking ways to unlock the Action Figure Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K24. By following a few simple steps outlined below, players can acquire this special edition of Cody Rhodes and enhance their gaming experience.

How to play as the Action Figure Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K24?

Standard Edition offers the Action Figure Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K24. (Image via YouTube/ GRAPSWITHGUAP || 2K)

To get the Action Figure Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K24, players are required to pre-order the Standard Edition of the game. This edition includes the Nightmare Family Pack, containing the Action Figure Cody Rhodes, among other items. Additionally, pre-ordering the Standard Edition provides players with:

Dusty Rhodes ('76) + MyFACTION Card

Undashing Cody Rhodes

Stardust

Superstar Billy Graham

Pharaoh Manager MyFACTION Card

For those who haven't pre-ordered the Standard Edition, the Nightmare Family pack can be purchased separately. Alternatively, purchasing the Deluxe Edition of WWE 2K24 or the Forty Years of WrestleMania Pack grants access to the Nightmare Family pack, which includes the Action Figure Cody Rhodes.

To acquire any edition of the game, visit the official WWE 2K24 website or the store of your preferred gaming console.

How to unlock the Action Figure John Cena in WWE 2K24?

John Cena Action Figure in WWE 2K24 (Image via YouTube/ GRAPSWITHGUAP || 2K)

Upon obtaining the Nightmare Family pack, you'll gain access to add Action Figure Cody Rhodes to your roster, granting you the ability to choose him for matches. Additionally, alongside the Action Figure Cody Rhodes, there's also an Action Figure of John Cena available.

To unlock the Action Figure of John Cena, you won't need to purchase any packs; instead, you'll need to complete a specific task to earn the Champ.

To acquire the Action Figure John Cena:

Navigate to the Main Menu, head to MyFaction, and select the Locker Code option.

Input the code "YOURSTORY2K24," and you're all set to play as Action Figure John Cena.

Entering the code will provide you with the Emerald Elite Cena Card, which includes the Action Figure and 7,500 VC.

Now that you have both Cody Rhodes and John Cena Action Figures, select them and enjoy their presence in the ring as you face off against other superstars in WWE 2K24. Playing as the Action Figures promises a unique and enjoyable WWE gaming experience.