How to get the Taste The Poison achievement in Metal Gear Solid Delta

The Taste The Poison achievement in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is a trophy that you can unlock by throwing a poisonous snake at your enemy. It is quite easy to perform, but the game does not tell you how to do so. If done properly, you will also be able to take down an enemy without needing to waste your ammunition.

This article will cover how to obtain the Taste The Poison achievement in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

How to unlock the Taste The Poison achievement in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater

Bring up the menu to equip the snake (Image via Konami)

To do so, you will need to capture a live snake first. Then, follow the given steps to obtain the Taste The Poison achievement in Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater.

Once you have captured a live snake, go to your Backpack and then to the Weapons menu.

Here, equip the snake, which will be marked by a cage.

Bring up your active weapon selection and select the snake.

You will need to get near an enemy and aim at them.

Press your fire button to throw the snake when the enemy is in range.

Doing so successfully will allow the snake to bite the enemy, applying venom to them, and you will unlock the Taste The Poison achievement in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater. The enemy will die after a few seconds.

How to catch live snakes in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater

Catching live snakes is easier than it sounds. Essentially, you will have to put one to sleep, and then you will be able to catch it. Snakes are extremely common in various parts of the jungle in the USSR, and you can find them hanging from trees at times.

Alive snakes are indicated by a cage (Image via Konami)

To catch one, use your MK22 Tranquilizer Gun. Aim to use your first-person perspective for a better view, given that snakes have a smaller hitbox. Once you shoot one with your Tranq Gun, it will fall asleep, and you can walk over the item that drops to capture it.

Using any other weapons except your MK22 will kill it, so be careful while capturing one.

