How to get The Crater achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign

The Crater achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign is tied to one of the Shifting Earth events you’ll encounter after defeating your first major boss. These events appear on the map with names like Crater, Mountaintop, Shrouded City, and Rotted Woods.

In the Crater event, your goal is to survive the entire run, defeat the boss - Magma Wyrm, and escape before the storm closes in. Here is a guide to obtaining The Crater achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Note: The guide is based on the writer's experiences; gameplay may vary for others.

A guide to completing The Crater achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign

Gameplay still from Nightreign (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

How to unlock The Crater achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign

You can’t enter the crater in question until you beat your first Nightlord. After that, it appears as a Shifting Earth event in Limveld. You’ll know it’s active if you see a giant pit marked on the map’s north-central area at the start of a match.

You can also join another player’s world where the event is active, even if it’s not in yours. But don’t rush in right away — wait until Day Two, or you risk running out of time before clearing it. Also, wait until you're around Level 7 to 10. Level 9 works well if your gear is solid, but you may require a few tries if you're any lower.

The moment you step into this event, you're on a timer. A storm starts building, and if you take too long, hallways get blocked, and you’ll end up stuck. So once you're in, it's all about moving fast.

Start of the Crater event – finding your way in

Look for two tilted stone pillars acting like ramps. That’s your entrance. Go down the ramp into a hallway. You’ll see a hole you can drop through — do that, and you’ll land near a Site of Grace. Use it. Level up using Runes here if needed, because this is your last safe stop for a while.

From here on out, try to skip as many enemies as possible, as the storm doesn't wait. That said, there are some fights you can't avoid.

The Fire Prelates guarding the gate

Right after the first hallway, you'll spot a couple of Fire Prelates blocking a doorway. These guys aren’t pushovers, so don’t slack. Take them out quickly and grab the reward totem. Once you clear them, a door unlocks, and you move into the next stretch. Head through and immediately turn right. There’ll be more enemies, but unless you're confident, skip fighting them. Time’s ticking.

The hallway gauntlet – chariots and fingers

Next comes a hallway with Battle Chariots and a few hand-like mobs (aka Fingercreepers). Again, just run past all of them. At the end of this path, the ground will be broken — you’ll see ledges you can drop down on. This is the crater itself.

Drop down carefully. Tombstones jutting out of the crater wall act as makeshift platforms; use those to descend. Don't rush your jumps or you’ll fall to your death. Once you reach the floor, there’s no turning back.

Boss fight: Magma Wyrm

We recommend using the Fire damage negation build in the The Crater event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

Once you reach the large open area at the bottom of the crater, head toward the coffin surrounded by braziers. This will trigger the fight against the Magma Wyrm, and one of the best ways to deal damage quickly is to use Bleed or Frostbite. Our team composition included Iron Eye and The Executor, but you can also include Duchess or Raider.

After defeating the boss at the bottom of the crater, interact with the golden item near the coffin. This lets you upgrade one weapon in your inventory to Legendary rarity. Doing that unlocks The Crater achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign.

The moment you grab your rewards, get out fast. Use the Spectral Hawk at the blue tree to escape. If you wait too long, the storm will close in and you’ll die.

That concludes our guide on The Crater achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign.

