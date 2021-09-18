How to get "They Shall Not Grow Old" achievement in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can collect a ton of secret achievements by exploring the latest Inazuma region. While some achievements grant 5 Primogems, others grant 10 Primogems.

They Shall Not Grow Old is one such secret achievement in Genshin Impact. Players can unlock it after offering Dendrobium flowers to a few tombs spread throughout the region.

Here's a guide to collecting the flowers and finding the tombs.

Dendrobium locations in Genshin Impact

To complete the secret 'They Shall Not Grow Old' achievement, players will first have to collect six Dendrobium. These flowers must then be offered to the tombs.

Nazuchi Beach is undoubtedly the best location to farm Dendrobium flowers. It has over 20 flowers, and players can collect them by simply strolling through the area.

Dendrobium locations on Nazuchi beach (Image via Genshin Impact Interactive Map)

Locations of simple tombs in Genshin Impact

After collecting six Dendrobium flowers, players need to find six simple tombs that are spread across the Inazuma islands.

The locations of these simple tombs are:

Simple Tomb locations in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Simple Tomb 1

The first tomb can be accessed by teleporting to the south east waypoint in Serpent's Head. From there, players have to head southwest. The tomb is on a small island near the shore.

First Simple Tomb in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Simple Tomb 2

The second tomb is also located near Serpent's Head south east waypoint. This time around, players have to head south and jump off the cliff to reach it.

Second Simple Tomb in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Simple Tomb 3

The third tomb can also be accessed from the south east waypoint in Serpent's Head. Players have to glide north west and go down into the locked room.

Locked room above the Third Simple Tomb (Image via Genshin Impact)

This tomb also requires players to solve a puzzle. To unlock the basement, they have to first follow the two Electro Seelies near Serpent's Head. Thereafter, they must open the door in a particular pattern to reach the lowest point in the cave.

How to solve puzzle to find simple tomb (Image via Genshin Impact)

The lowest floor of the cave is where the tomb can be found with an enemy Kairagi: Dancing Thunder guarding it.

Simple Tomb 4

This tomb is located near the Nazuchi Beach in Inazuma. Players can teleport to the west waypoint on the beach and move to the south west thereafter.

Fourth Simple Tomb in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Simple Tomb 5

Players need to reach the Statue of Seven in Higi Village, and head south west to find the simple tomb.

Fifth Simple Tomb in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Simple Tomb 6

The final tomb can be found at Fort Fujitou. Players can teleport to the west waypoint and then move towards the south east.

Sixth Simple Tomb in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

By offering Dendrobium flowers to all six tombs, players will unlock the 'They Shall Not Grow Old' achievement in Genshin Impact that grants 5 Primogems.

