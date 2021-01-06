How to get Thor's Hammer in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War recently received the sledgehammer melee weapon, which can be used in Zombies as a double for Thor's Hammer.

The first step to using the sledgehammer in Black Ops Cold War Zombies is to unlock the new melee weapon. The challenge to unlock the weapon involves getting two kills rapidly in 15 matches. However, the catch is that players need to use a combat knife.

Playing close-quarters maps is going to be the best way to unlock the sledgehammer fast. Nuketown playlists are likely the best bet, as players can use the houses and take advantage of the quick spawns on either side.

Essentially Sports mentions that there is a new change where players are required to finish a match before they receive any challenge progress. It may be a glitch, or it could be an intentional change from the developers at Treyarch.

The sledgehammer melee weapon in Black Ops Cold War Zombies

With the sledgehammer unlocked, it can be brought into a Black Ops Cold War Zombies match within the initial loadout. However, it's not quite Thor's Hammer until it receives the right upgrades.

Unless the sledgehammer is in the mystery box with upgrades in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, the melee weapon will need to be upgraded entirely to reach Thor status.

In total, players will need to upgrade the sledgehammer to tier 5 as a legendary. On top of that, it needs to be pack-a-punched 3 times until it reaches full upgrade and damage potential. With all the upgrades equipped, the weapon will be called Zjolnir.

The real name of Thor's Hammer in mythology and in the Marvel movies is Mjolnir. Zjolnir is only one letter off to make it more of an Easter Egg, but it's clearly a reference to Thor.

To top off the sledgehammer upgrades, players can equip the Dead Wire elemental upgrade at the pack-a-punch. Dead Wire will give the sledgehammer or Zjolnir some electric damage to really sell the idea of Thor's Hammer.

As powerful as the weapon may seem, especially with the electricity, it doesn't appear much different than the combat knife in the game.

The two melee weapons essentially have the same damage stats in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, although the combat knife may have an advantage with speed and lunge distance.