The Combat Knife is a solid secondary weapon in Black Ops Cold War.

While the Combat Knife is the best starting weapon in Black Ops Cold War Zombies, it can be a devastating melee weapon in multiplayer. It might not be the best option, but it is easily the most fun and satisfying.

Melee kills with the Combat Knife are just an exciting way to finish off an enemy player in Black Ops Cold War. It has been that way for several Call of Duty games in a row now. Players running with the Combat Knife will want to be quick and nimble.

The best Combat Knife loadout in Black Ops Cold War

The Combat Knife is a secondary weapon in Black Ops Cold War. Since players will be using the knife, the primary weapon really isn't important. Just pick whatever and move on with it.

The Combat Knife can't have any attachments like other weapons, so there is no need to kit the thing out. Camos, accessories, and stickers can be added so go ahead and make it look as wacky as possible.

Equipment

Lethal : Tomahawk

: Tomahawk Tactical : Stimshot

: Stimshot Field Upgrade: Field Mic

The Tomahawk is the only choice for lethal equipment here. It wouldn't be as fun using any of the other lethal equipment choices in Black Ops Cold War. Throwing the Tomahawk is nothing but exhilarating after rushing through the map, racking up knife kills.

The tactical equipment is better off being a Stimshot. Zooming toward other players will typically see damage done. It the knife player makes it out alive, having a Stimshot to quickly regain health is important.

The point of a Combat Knife only loadout in Black Ops Cold War is to hunt down other players and slay them. The Field Mic will help greatly there. It will give away the position of players that pass through it, setting up the knifers next route to slice and dice.

Wildcard and Perks

Wildcard : Perk Greed

: Perk Greed Flak Jacket

Tactical Mask

Quartermaster

Tracker

Ninja

Ghost

Perk Greed is the most obvious choice for Wildcard. It allows an extra three perks for Black Ops Cold War classes. That makes the Combat Knife loadout work exactly how it is supposed to.

Flak Jacket and Tactical mask are a clear part of the meta right now. This gives resistance against most throwable equipment. Damage from explosives and fire is reduced. Effects of flashes, stuns, gas, and more are also decreased.

Quartermaster recharges the Tomahawk and Stimshot over a short period of time. Tracker allows the Combat Knife player to see some footsteps in order to hunt down the next victim.

Ninja gives Black Ops Cold War players silent movement. That is important when running behind the next enemy to get cut down. Ghost is essential, preventing the player from appearing on Spy Planes while moving.