Ranking every lethal equipment in Black Ops Cold War

Black Ops Cold War has five pieces of lethal equipment to choose from, and some choices tend to be better than others.

Which lethal equipment is the best can come down to the situation in many cases. Everything from the loadout to the game mode being played can shift the rankings. However, ranking the equipment will be based around which options are consistently better in more situations.

A tomahawk is a 1-shot killer, which is more lethal than the other lethal options, but that doesn't make it the best. It's a perfect a example of situational ranking.

Lethal equipment in Black Ops Cold War ranked

#5 - Molotov

In a general sense, the Molotov Cocktail is the weakest entry on the list. There isn't much on offer from the Molotov in Black Ops Cold War. It is certainly the least deadly of all the lethal equipment options. What it does offer in return for low lethal potential is zoning potential.

Players can utilize the Molotov to cover an objective point. Doing that can force enemy players from entering the point or staying on it. The Molotov can still be a great zoning option, but there is one better on the list that is far deadlier.

#4 - Tomahawk

The Tomahawk is technically the deadliest lethal equipment on the list. No matter what, the Tomahawk is a 1-shot killer on contact with an enemy player, even if it barely grazes a toe. That's a lot of potential damage, but it's not as good in practical games.

There is no zoning potential and they can be hard to use. Tomahawks are great in a 1v1 for players like snipers that need a quick option when there isn't much else.

#3 - Frag

Frag grenades offer a lot of damage in a radius and they are fairly versatile. The ability to cook the explosive before throwing it is unique to the Frag on the list, and it offers an advantage.

For example, if a player is hiding behind cover at a distance, a Frag can be cooked and thrown to explode the moment it is near them in the air.

#2 - C4

Arguments could be made for C4 to be at the top of the list. It does a ton of damage, and when players are close enough, they can accurately throw C4 around barriers to surprise opponents.

C4 really shines against campers and in objective modes. It's also great for getting out of a pinch and tricking players to run into a trap.

The ability to delay the use of the C4 is also unique and the only real version of a trap similar to a claymore in Black Ops Cold War in the lethal category.

#1 - Semtex

Semtex has it all; range, damage, and speed. Throwing Semtex is far faster than throwing a Frag and is great for using in a tight situation. Because of the speed and damage, it's also great for zoning. Players will hear the Semtex and move in fear of death.

If players are stuck directly with a Semtex, they are also killed regardless of whether they have Flak Jacket equipped or not. It's a versatile piece of lethal equipment that is great in any situation.