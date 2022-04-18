How to get three months of Xbox Game Pass on PC for free

Xbox Game Pass has been a truly revolutionary system in gaming as it has introduced a radical subscription-based alternative. While players are required to own a game and play it in the traditional sense, Microsoft's service offers a unique alternative. Instead of owning separate games, players can subscribe to a vast library and enjoy all the games on offer.

Brand new PC users can also enjoy three months of the Pass for free.

The benefits of the Xbox Game Pass aren't limited to Microsoft's console users, and the PC Game Pass offers a similar service to all PC users.

While the list of available games differs, the PC version retains the best of what's offered to console players. For someone still unsure about it, now's the perfect time to check what they can get and enjoy all the benefits for three whole months.

Microsoft is offering 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for PC to brand new users

Earlier on April 17, Xbox announced a brand new offer that is perfect for anyone who is yet to be convinced about the service. Players who have never subscribed to the Game Pass can now get three months of it for absolutely no cost on PC. However, certain conditions need to be fulfilled to be applicable.

For starters, the account used needs to be free from a prior subscription to the Game Pass.

The account will also need to have some participation in any of the three mentioned games in the recent past. The three games that are part of the offer are Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Age of Empires IV.

Getting the free period is quite simple as long as the account is eligible for it. While the first part of the writeup mentions the mandatory conditions, there's another requirement the account will have to fulfill.

Players must have played at least one of the three games mentioned above on or before February 28, 2022. As far as Halo Infinite is concerned, the free multiplayer mode is also applicable. While players can't do anything at the moment to mark their participation, it's an excellent reward for players who have been loyal to at least one of these three games.

If players can get the Xbox Game Pass on PC for free, they can play all three of these games and much more. The PC Game Pass, in fact, has some games that are not available on its console counterpart. Once the free period is over, players will have to continue their subscription by paying a monthly fee.

