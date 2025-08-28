How to get the Time Paradox achievement in Metal Gear Solid Delta

The Time Paradox achievement in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater is one of the rarer trophies that might leave you scratching your head. To obtain it, you will need to kill Major Ocelot and trigger the Ocelot Time Paradox, but every gun fight you will have with the man will end up non lethally. There is a particular segment where you will be able to do so, but you might not notice that it is doable at that moment.

Let's take a look at how to obtain the Time Paradox achievement in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

How to unlock the Time Paradox achievement in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater

The Time Paradox achievement is locked behind a particular game-over screen, where you must trigger the Ocelot Time Paradox by killing him. Ocelot or Adamska eventually becomes one of the main characters in the MGS series, especially because of his role as a major ally to Big Boss, and becomes an antagonist in MGS 1, 2, and 4.

But killing him won't be as straightforward, as despite you using lethal weapons during the Ocelot boss fight in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater, he won't die. But later on, when exploring Grozny Grad, you will be able to kill him during your fight with Volgin.

During the Volgin boss fight, you might not notice, but Ocelot will be there above the stage, occasionally dropping you ammo to combat the Colonel. Here, you will be able to kill him, but given that Volgin is constantly hitting you with a barrage of attacks, it might become difficult.

The Time Paradox screen will appear after you kill Ocelot (Image via Konami)

The best way to kill Major Ocelot is by hitting him with a few shots from your RPG. Rifles or other weapons will take too much time, and Volgin can charge at you in the meantime and deal damage. Once you deplete the Major's HP, the Game Over screen will appear, with Zero shouting that you have created a time paradox.

This will give you the Time Paradox achievement in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater. You can only do this during the Volgin boss fight, but be careful, as the Colonel is extremely powerful and you won't have much breathing space in the arena.

