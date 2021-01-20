How to get on top of the Summit Tower in COD Mobile Season 13: Step-by-step guide

COD Mobile is a competitive game with unique features introduced to its multiplayer and battle royale game modes. These features give the game an identity of its own. However, a vast and dynamic game like COD Mobile sees players try new things all the time.
Guide and tips are available to direct people and give them a walkthrough of how certain things are done. Starting from how to install COD Mobile to how to rank up in the game, the internet offers everything.
A new trend of climbing the Summit Tower is one of the few unique things people are trying in-game. This article will give a detailed guide to do the same.
Climbing the Summit Tower in COD Mobile
- The first step to climbing the Summit Tower is heading to the Guerilla Base. The tower is in this area.
- The player needs to go to Control Room 2 - 2F.
- Once they have reached the Control Room, they need to jump on one of the computers/systems, preferably near the wired scaffolding.
- The player then needs to jump on to the wired scaffolding.
- Once the gamer has made the jump on top of the scaffolding, they will see the Summit Tower.
- While on the scaffolding, the player needs to equip a knife in hand for maximum speed and run towards the tower.
- While running, the player needs to keep a note of the scaffolding's edge and make a jump just from the edge.
- When performed successfully, the gamer will land on the Summit Tower.
Users must note that performing this stunt during a game will be difficult, and enemies will most likely kill anyone trying to do fancy tricks.
However, if no one is nearby, a fast drill of the above steps will land players on the tower. Once atop the structure, they will have a significant advantage as no one will notice them.
Also read: PUBG Mobile vs. COD Mobile: Which game has better graphics for Android phones in 2021