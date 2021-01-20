How to get on top of the Summit Tower in COD Mobile Season 13: Step-by-step guide

COD Mobile is a competitive game with unique features introduced to its multiplayer and battle royale game modes. These features give the game an identity of its own. However, a vast and dynamic game like COD Mobile sees players try new things all the time.

Guide and tips are available to direct people and give them a walkthrough of how certain things are done. Starting from how to install COD Mobile to how to rank up in the game, the internet offers everything.

A new trend of climbing the Summit Tower is one of the few unique things people are trying in-game. This article will give a detailed guide to do the same.

Climbing the Summit Tower in COD Mobile

The view from atop the tower (Image via Reddit)

The first step to climbing the Summit Tower is heading to the Guerilla Base. The tower is in this area.

The player needs to go to Control Room 2 - 2F.

Once they have reached the Control Room, they need to jump on one of the computers/systems, preferably near the wired scaffolding.

The player then needs to jump on to the wired scaffolding.

Once the gamer has made the jump on top of the scaffolding, they will see the Summit Tower.

While on the scaffolding, the player needs to equip a knife in hand for maximum speed and run towards the tower.

While running, the player needs to keep a note of the scaffolding's edge and make a jump just from the edge.

When performed successfully, the gamer will land on the Summit Tower.

Users must note that performing this stunt during a game will be difficult, and enemies will most likely kill anyone trying to do fancy tricks.

However, if no one is nearby, a fast drill of the above steps will land players on the tower. Once atop the structure, they will have a significant advantage as no one will notice them.

