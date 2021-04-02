How to get Tophat Bunny backpack skin from Sakura Blossom season missions in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire often refreshes its in-game content and is popularly known for its exclusive giveaways of free items. However, some of these exclusive items must be earned via various missions, tasks, and events.

Recently, Garena has launched a teaser event for the new season mission: Sakura Blossom. The teaser event comprises several rewards, and the most exclusive of them all is the Tophat Bunny backpack skin.

This article shares insights on the new Sakura Blossom season missions and how players can get the Tophat Bunny skin for free in Free Fire.

Getting the Tophat Bunny backpack skin for free in Free Fire

The Sakura Blossom season missions will begin on April 5, 2021, and will end on April 12, 2021. The event requires players to collect "Gold Flower" tokens by playing various missions. And once players collect enough tokens, they can use them to redeem the rewards.

Here is the list of mission sets to collect all the gold flower tokens:

Play Free Fire for 15 minutes - 1 gold flower

Play 2 squad BR mode matches - 1 gold flower

Kill 5 enemies in any mode - 1 gold flower

Win 1 Clash Squad mode match - 1 gold flower

After playing the missions and acquiring all the gold flower tokens, players can collect the free rewards, including the Tophat Bunny backpack skin. Here's how they can do it:

Tap on the "Sakura Blossom" tab

Advertisement

Step 1: Players must go to the "Events" section in Free Fire and collect all the gold flower tokens from the Sakura Blossom tab.

Tap on the "Exchange" tab

Step 2: Players should tap on the "Exchange" tab. They can then exchange or redeem the Tophat Bunny backpack skin if they collect a minimum of 12 gold flowers.

Step 3: After redeeming the skin, players will be able to find the skin in their inventory, or they can quickly equip it right after claiming it.

Also read: Chrono vs Joseph: Which Free Fire character is better for ranked matches?

Here is the set of rewards for the Sakura Blossom season missions:

Tophat Bunny backpack skin - 12 gold flowers

Weapon Royale Voucher - 10 gold flowers

Scan - 2 gold flowers

Note: The event has not yet started, and players can only redeem the rewards from April 5 onwards.

Advertisement

Also read: 5 best characters for Free Fire's ranked mode in April 2021