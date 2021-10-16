How to get the Tostador in Far Cry 6

The Tostador is a powerful flamethrower in Far Cry 6 with a name that means "roaster" when translated to English.

The weapon is the first flamethrower that you will come across in Far Cry 6. One of the early missions of the story will use the Tostador, so it is essential that you get your hands on one.

In order to add this weapon to your arsenal, you need to complete a mission. After acquiring it, you can start setting fire to the island of Yara.

Far Cry 6: How to get the Tostador

The Tostador's stats in Far Cry 6.(image via Ubisoft)

To acquire the Tostador in Far Cry 6, you will need to complete the Du or Die mission. This is when you are tasked with rescuing Juan Cortez when in fact he is just hanging out at a bar and drinking.

Once you speak with him, you will receive your first Supremo (backpacks offering combat abilities and weapons). A cut-scene will trigger where Juan makes the Supremo.

Once it ends, the Tostador flamethrower in Far Cy 6 will drop as a reward.

Dom @DomsPlaying I think my crocodile amigo Guapo is a bit under-powered right now and he needs a hand in battle, but boy this Tostador Flamethrower is pure fire especially when burning down them fields..Yes, Far Cry 6 is certainly a Far Cry game everyone. I think my crocodile amigo Guapo is a bit under-powered right now and he needs a hand in battle, but boy this Tostador Flamethrower is pure fire especially when burning down them fields..Yes, Far Cry 6 is certainly a Far Cry game everyone. https://t.co/CUN4DDFDQu

The weapon will be predominantly used in the very next mission. Fire and Fury is the mission title and requires you to attack the Viviro Tobacco Farm.

You basically need to destroy the location and the product they are creating at the Farm. It can be done by blowing stuff up with explosives or simply using your Supremo.

The much easier way is by using the Tostador. The weapon can be used to set fire to some of the crops Far Cry 6. It will spread rapidly and let you finish the mission much faster.

Later on in the game, this flamethrower can come in handy when being hunted by soldiers through tall grass or forest areas. Set fire to some nearby foliage and escape the area.

The Tostador will start a fire that will quickly become widespread. Before long, your enemies will be charred to death by wildfires. With such versatility, the weapon is a truly important part of your arsenal.

