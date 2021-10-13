Where to find the Surf & Turf assault rifle in Far Cry 6

The Surf & Turf Rifle in Far Cry 6 is a great weapon but takes some work to obtain.

Far Cry 6 is full of powerful guns, but the Surf & Turf Rifle has become a popular choice. It looks fantastic, is challenging to acquire, and can be improved at a Workbench to make it deadlier.

Right away, the Surf & Turf Rifle in Far Cry 6 does higher than average damage, has maxed out velocity, solid handling, and fires at 133 rounds per minute. You'll have to stay on your toes to get it.

How to get the Surf & Turf Rifle in Far Cry 6

The Surf & Turf Rifle's stats page.

Finding the Surf & Turf Rifle in Far Cry 6 could take you a few tries. This is due to several crocodiles standing in your way, ready to rip you to shreds with their insanely strong jaws.

The risk is one hundred percent worth it to get your hands on this medium-to-long-range weapon, though. Start by heading to the Augas Lindas region. Travel to the northwest section.

You will find Ortega Croc Farm northwest of the F.I. Escuedo Steel Plant and south of Ardiente Cay. You can fast travel to one of those locations if you have already taken over their bases in Far Cry 6.

The Ortega Croc Farm.

As you enter the Croc Farm, there will be a red shack near a goofy crocodile statue. Walk into the shack and interact with the red box near the multiple crocodile heads.

Move deeper into the Croc Farm to find a pit. It is full of crocodiles, be sure to survey them. Equip a Far Cry 6 bow to keep quiet and take out the crocodiles one by one.

If you want, you can collect meat for other rewards. Guns ruin the meat, so a bow is the better option. Jump into the pit now and go to the wooden building on the left with a red and blue roof.

Inside is the crocodile that killed Luis. Now you can use a gun to deal with the crocodile and get Luis' house key from its body. Exit the pit and grapple on the windmill next to his house.

Climb up and enter the house with the key. You will see a box that can be opened. Inside, you will find the Surf & Turf Rifle, one of the more challenging to find, but satisfying to use weapons in Far Cry 6.

