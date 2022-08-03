How to get Tuskmon in Digimon Survive

Tuskmon is a Dinosaur Digimon in the super-heavyweight class that players can add to their team in Digimon Survive.

This creature is one of the most valuable assets to the party at any point in the game. Players should put everything they've got into making sure it comes along for the rest of the journey.

Like the majority of Digimon in the game, players will have to have a conversation with Tuskmon in the middle of a battle. From there, the right choices need to be made to befriend it.

How to befriend Tuskmon in Digimon Survive

A look at Tuskmon's description in Digimon Survive (Image via Bandai Namco)

To add a Digimon from the wild to the battle party, negotiations must take place. During Part Four of the campaign, players can find Tuskmon and challenge it to a fight in the Free Battles area in the Forest near the School.

There may be opportunities to find it elsewhere, but this is the only confirmed location in the game to encounter a Tuskmon. Just approach it and get ready to battle and negotiate.

Players will want Tuskmon to feel like they are on the same page instead of riling them up for a fight or offering them help like some other Digimon require. Choose the negotiations option in battle and answer the following questions correctly:

Q: Ain’t you a frail-looking thing. You eating enough meat?

A: I eat everything!

Q: Arrrrgh! Grraaaargh! Anyone else just gets in my way!

A: Calm down already!

Q: Did you know? Taking a nap after stuffing your face is just the best!

A: It's bad for your gut.

Q: I’ll pulverize ya! Gwaaahahahahaaa!

A: Not if I beat you!

Q: I want to do nothing but fun things! You too, right?

A: Even more than you!

Q: This is my turf! Leave some food and get outta here!

A: Hunt for yourself!

Q: Uurrgh… Waiting around makes me wanna go crazy!

A: Can't say the same...

Answering each question or reacting to each statement with the corresponding lines above will have Tuskmon lower its guard and offer either items or potential friendship to the player.

There is a chance that selecting to befriend a Tuskmon fails in Digimon Survive. It isn't guaranteed, so players should just try again with another Tuskmon if they fail the roll and have to fight it to the finish.

What to expect from Tuskmon in Digimon Survive

Tuskmon has incredible attacking stats in Digimon Survives (Image via Bandai Namco)

Tuskmon is an Attack Champion Digimon with the ability to deal massive damage. That is why players need to get it on their team as quickly as they can. It will help take down many of the game's bosses with ease.

It isn't able to move as fast or as far during a turn as other Digimon, but it has a huge Physical Attack stat. It lends a hand to its Slamming Tusk attack that does 200 damage and raises its Physical Attack by one rank if it defeats an opponent.

Tuskmon does come with a pretty devastating weakness to Water damage. That's really its only flaw, though. It can duke it out with the toughest Digimon in the game and will live to tell the tale more often than not.

