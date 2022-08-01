Digimon Survive guide: How to Befriend Patamon

After a long wait, Digimon Survive is finally here. The brand new narrative-driven adventure is a tad different from what the video game renditions of the monster-taming series have shown thus far. Fans of both visual novels and strategy RPGs are in for a treat as this game combines both for something special.

However, if anyone ends up picking up a Digimon title, it is for the aforementioned Digital Monsters. These unique creatures range in all shapes, sizes, and forms and have captured fans' hearts for decades. This includes Patamon, the iconic yellow mammalian Digimon who has been a staple among the monsters in the series.

Patamon can be befriended in Digimon Survive

Patamon is instantly recognizable as a yellow quadruped creature with big blue eyes and wings for ears. It belongs to the Data attribute. It is considered an "all-rounder" Digimon, not excelling at anything in particular but is decent overall. Therefore, players require more points in Harmony karma to be able to befriend the critter.

Similar to all other encountered Digimons in Digimon Survive, talking to a foe while out in Free Battles is the only way to convince a Digimon to join the player's team. Players must answer three questions, each featuring four answers when talking to a Digimon.

Picking the correct answer awards two points, which increases the gauge over the Digimon by two segments. Wrong responses will decrease the gauge. Note that even if all three answers are correct, it is not guaranteed that the Digimon will join, and retries may be necessary.

Due to the somewhat uncommon spawn rate of Patamon, players may choose to ask for items when successfully completing a conversation with another Digimon. This rewards the player for their effort in some way, at least. Here are the potential questions that may arise:

"Whenever I meet a scary monster, I just start apologizing." -> Weird, right?

"You don't wanna fight. Someday I'm gonna run this joint!" -> Let me work for you!

"What's the most important thing to you?" -> Myself.

"Why are leaves green?" -> Can't say, really.

"What do you do for fun?" -> Climbing trees.

"I don't care how tough you are. I'm not gonna lose!" -> I'm not gonna lose!

"Have you ever told a lie?" -> Once, for a friend.

Interestingly, its questions are the same as Biyomon's. However, the answers needed to convince Patamon are very different from the pink bird. Patamon seems to be more self-centered and careless.

Patamon can be found after reaching Part 4 of Digimon Survive. This is in the Free Battle areas around the school and forest. Part 4 of the story is also where players can eventually find Angemon, one of the Digivolutions of Patamon.

As such, players might want to pick some other evolution line for the creature, like Gatomon, in case they wish to recruit Angemon as well.

Digimon Survive can currently be played on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

