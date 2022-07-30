Digimon Survive guide: How to befriend Biyomon

Digimon Survive ushers the popular monster-taming series into a new era. The brand new JRPG (Japanese role-playing game) from Bandai Namco and Hyde combines tactical turn-based combat with a visual novel narrative. While the game was in development for a while, fans can finally get their hands on it.

With over 100 Digimon in the title, there are bound to be some classics included in the roster. One of them is Biyomon, the adorable pink Bird Digimon. This guide details where to find it as well as how to recruit it via the game's conversation system.

Where to find Biyomon, and how to befriend it in Digimon Survive?

Biyomon is a Bird Digimon associated with the Vaccine attribute and can be encountered at the start of Part 2 in Digimon Survive. This is after unlocking the second Free Battle area on the overworld map, and it is one of four Digimon that can appear, including Betamon, Gotsumon, and Gazimon. So players will need to refresh the area a few times before Biyomon can show up. As with other story-centric parts of the game, players can talk their way out of a battle.

To be able to recruit it, players will have to target the monster during Free Battle and then pick the option that lets them talk to the Digimon. The way the negotiation system works here is that players must fill a bar — points are awarded for the correct answers and deducted for wrong ones.

Filling this bar offers the greatest chance of recruitment. Three questions will be posed to the player by Digimon, each featuring four options, among which three are wrong, and one is correct.

For new players, a lot of conversations will boil down to guesswork as there is no particular way of telling a Digimon's personality beforehand. Wrong answers may upset it and cause it to become hostile. In such a case, gamers will be left with two choices: either defeat it in battle or flee and try to converse with it again after it respawns.

Now, Biyomon is a curious Digimon. So its perky and honest personality demands equally truthful answers. Here are all the responses needed to make a wild Biyomon a party member.

"Whenever I meet a scary monster, I just start apologizing. Weird, right?" -> You're a scaredy-cat.

"Someday I'm gonna run this joint!" -> Not a chance!

"What's the most important thing to you? " -> Food!

"Why are leaves green?" -> It's the chlorophyll.

"What do you do for fun?" -> Tag!

"I don't care how tough you are, I'm not gonna lose!" -> Nice, so energetic!

"Have you ever told a lie?" -> Never ever.

Successful negotiation offers two options: allowing the Digimon to become a member of the player's party or offering an item. In case of the latter, the Digimon will disappear after the trade.

Biyomon can Digivolve into Birdramon, a brand new, more powerful form with different moves. Digimon Survive is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

