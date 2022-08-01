Digimon Survive guide: How to Befriend Angemon

Digimon Survive is finally here, allowing fans to engage with a wide variety of digital monsters. The newest Bandai Namco game is not a traditional RPG for the most part, thanks to its part-visual novel nature. It has been in the works for a while, and fans can get their hands on it to see if their favorite Digimon has made it in.

On that note, Angemon is one of the most popular monsters in the long-running monster-taming series and also makes an appearance here. Angemon is also one of the strongest Digimons, so it would be wise to make it a party member. But how can gamers do that?

How to get Angemon in Digimon Survive

The first thing that is obvious about Angemon is its design, which is clearly inspired by real-world takes on mythological angels. In Digimon Survive, Angemon is a Vaccine attribute Digimon. As such, players with high Moral karma will have a greater chance of recruiting this Digimon.

As with all other encountered Digimons in the game, talking to a monster while out on the battlefield is the only way to convince them to join the player. A Digimon will ask the player three questions, each featuring four answers.

Pick the correct answer, and players are awarded 2 points, filling a bar over the Digimon's head with two segments. Of course, wrong responses will decrease the bar. Answer all three questions perfectly, and players have the highest chance of convincing the Digimon to join them in their fight.

Due to Angemon's law-abiding and peaceful nature, players too must adopt the same mindset with their responses and see eye-to-eye with it. Only the worthy can have Angemon as an ally in Digimon Survive.

Join Angemon on the path to justice in Digimon Survive

Here are all the responses needed to make Angemon a party member.

"Is there something you'd like to say to me? Go on, don't be shy." -> Thanks for being kind.

"It's better to take some sort of action than just sit idly by and worry." -> Gotta move forward.

"The goal of this battle is to test each other's strength." -> I'll come out on top!

"What do you think is the most important thing for building trust?" -> Opening up...

"By the way, why exactly are you here?" -> I was guided here.

"What kind of human are you?" -> A friendly human!

"Are there bonds stronger than the family?" -> There must be.

Note that the virtuous and divine creature is a rare spawn, so players will have to reload the area several times in case it does not spawn. Angemon can be found in Part 4. This is after arriving at the amusement park. Angemon can also evolve from Patamon, the adorable wing-eared Digimon.

Digimon Survive is out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

