Digimon Survive guide: How to befriend Gazimon

Digimon Survive is filled to the brim with unique and well-designed digital monsters for users to battle and befriend. From tiny little bird-like creatures to huge and hulking dragons, there is a vast selection of monsters they can recruit.

Each digital monster comes with its personality and character traits that differentiate it from the rest. To get into these monsters' good books and befriend them, gamers need to engage in a conversation with them and respond to their many questions appropriately.

This article looks at one such digital monster called Gazimon. Readers can find and befriend this monster early in the game, making it a good starting choice for them in Digimon Survive.

Rabbit-like Gazimon is mischievous little monster that players can befriend in Digimon Survive

Gazimon, much like other common early-game monsters in Digimon Survive, is reasonably powerful and makes for a great addition to the users' team. The tiny rabbit-like digital monster often appears during the third chapter of the title, giving gamers ample opportunity to approach and befriend it.

Like any monster in the game, befriending Gazimon requires players to engage in a conversation with it and respond to its questions or statements. To befriend a beast, they must respond correctly to its questions by choosing from four options.

Responding with the best possible option awards users two points, with a minimum of three points required to befriend a monster successfully. The befriending process is fairly straightforward for most monsters in Digimon Survive, except for a few special monsters like the bosses.

The rabbit-like Gazimon uses the same set of questions as Gotsumon. However, the optimal responses to its three questions and statements are slightly different, reflecting the monster's personality.

Gazimon is known for its mischievous and playful nature. However, the monster sees humans and monsters as being on the same level. Users have to keep these things in mind when responding to Gazimon's questions. The following is a handy guide to the conversation points and their appropriate responses:

I don't feel so good... Someone, help... ...Pfft, ha ha ha, just kidding! Did I getcha?!: I'm glad you're okay.

I don't care if you smile, or laugh, or whatever! I ain't gonna trust no human!: What can I do, then?

Go on... Try guessing what I think of ya!: That I'm easygoing?

Boy, you're a tough-lookin' mug, aren't ya?! I bet I'd lose if we threw down...: We'd probably tie.

Hey, what kinda food do ya like?: Love me some meat!

Next! Whaddaya think'd be a good prank?: A pit trap?

Don't you think every day's just sooo boring?: Let's go do something!

Where to find Gazimon in Digimon Survive

Gazimon can be found in the second chapter of the game. However, it is not until gamers have unlocked the Free Battle area that they get a chance to befriend the monster.

The Free Battle unlocks pretty early. i.e., the third chapter of the game. It opens up befriending opportunities for many other powerful digital monsters in the game, including some early boss monsters like Dokugomon and Fangmon.

The befriending mechanic of Digimon Survive is one of the most unique features that set the tactical role-playing game apart from the rest. Becoming friends and recruiting the many digital monsters in the title is a fun and rewarding gameplay system.

Digimon Survive is out now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows PC.

