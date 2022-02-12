How to get two powerpasses in Lost Ark

Lost Ark was released to a vast number of players in the Western world on February 11, and there are several exciting features of the game. There are several classes and advanced classes available to the players, which they can build how they want to.

Each of these classes has its strengths and weaknesses, and it all boils down to the players' tastes. Whichever choice a player makes, leveling up the characters is not an easy task, but that's where the powerpass comes in.

That's No Moon @ThatsNoMoonEnt Congratulations to our partners at Smilegate and friends at Amazon Games on the launch of Lost Ark! We can't wait to check it out. 🥂 Congratulations to our partners at Smilegate and friends at Amazon Games on the launch of Lost Ark! We can't wait to check it out. 🥂🎮 https://t.co/MdeNKJaBbu

There are several reasons for players to level up their characters as quickly as possible. One of the main reasons is to gain end-game content, which can be even more profitable.

While leveling up the initial time can be troublesome and time-consuming, the game dramatically rewards the players after that with not one but two powerpasses.

Lost Ark players can get two powerpasses by playing the game

nemi @bby_nemi

- When you finish your main story up to Vern on one character, game gives you an item "Powerpass."

Using that said Powerpass on your alt character makes them INSTANTLY level 50 with 302 gearscore equipment (So you can have 3 characters for free.) TIP for #LostArk players!- When you finish your main story up to Vern on one character, game gives you an item "Powerpass."Using that said Powerpass on your alt character makes them INSTANTLY level 50 with 302 gearscore equipment (So you can have 3 characters for free.) TIP for #LostArk players!- When you finish your main story up to Vern on one character, game gives you an item "Powerpass."Using that said Powerpass on your alt character makes them INSTANTLY level 50 with 302 gearscore equipment (So you can have 3 characters for free.) 🙏 https://t.co/E9HihNc6hV

To get the first powerpass, they must complete the main story first. If a player doesn't finish the main quests, the powerpass won't be available. Players will find the powerpass in their in-game inbox, which they can use on any character.

But the powerpass comes with a catch as it doesn't instantly promote a character to level 50. However, it does come with a highly-compressed set of missions that can quickly level up the characters to 50 and make it available for end-game content.

There are some elements from the main story that players can again enjoy. But leveling up to level 50 for the second character is much faster than the first one.

But the fun doesn't stop here, as when players use one powerpass, another will be sent to them in their in-game inbox. So for completing the main story, Lost Ark players will be getting not one but two powerpasses. Hence for completing the main storyline, players can get up to three end-game characters.

This feature is beneficial as there are three prominent roles in Lost Ark - DPS, Support, and Tank. The two powerpasses allow players to ensure that there's one character ready to fit into each part.

There are different quests and events which require a different set of classes. The two powerpasses save the players a lot of valuable time and ensure they can do the other missions instead.

