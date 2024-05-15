How to get and use Mandrake in Hades 2

Mandrake is another plant you can acquire in Hades 2 to craft specific Incantations and upgrade certain Arcana. It’s one of the more important resources to gather during the mid-game, however, acquiring a good amount of it is easier said than done.

You will not gain access to Mandrake until you reach the Rift of Thessaly. This area is much later in the game and will probably require a fair number of runs and upgrades to reach it.

Today’s Hades 2 guide will go over how you will be able to acquire Mandrake as you progress.

Farming Mandrake in Hades 2

Break the Ward to the Surface (Imag via Supergiant Games)

To acquire Mandrake in Hades 2, you first need to get Mandrake Seeds. To do this, you will need a Silver Spade and must find Digging Mounds in the Rift of Thessaly. As the region is on the Surface, you will first need the Permeation of Witching-Wards Incantation to break the ward that is guarding access to the area.

To make the Incantation you will need the following:

1x Cinder

3x Moly

1x Shadow

Now, Melinoe will suffocate when she reaches the surface. So to help her stay there longer she will need the Unraveling a Fateful Bond Incantation. The ingredients required for it are:

2x Lotus

2x Moss

2x Nightshade

2x Thalamus

Once on the surface, you will need a Silver Spade tool (unlocked by 10x Silver) to dig up the spots that contain plant seeds. Get your hands on a lot of Mandrake Seeds when you reach Thessaly.

After this, you will need to unlock a soil spot with the Flourishing Soil Incantation which only takes 1x Molly to make at the Crossroads.

Interact with the soil spot, plant the Madrake, and you will be ready to harvest it after a couple of encounters.

Make Soil Plot to plant seeds (Image via Supergiant Games)

How to use Mandrake in Hades 2

Mandrakes are primarily used for two things in the game:

1) Making the Circle of Protection Incantation:

This will let you place warding circles in Erebs, which will help negate the damage the Melinoe takes for a brief time. It uses the following ingredients:

Mandrake x1

Moly x1

Lotus x1

2) Upgrading the Origination Arcana card

You will be able to use Mandrake to upgrade the Origination Arcana Card which will let you 25% more damage to enemies who are afflicted with two curses or more. You will need the following ingredients for it:

Mandrake x3

Moon Dust x5

If you have extra Mandrake in your inventory, you can sell them for bones at the Wretched Broker.