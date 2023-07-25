How to get the White and Purple Onion in Pikmin 4

Pikmin 4 is out right now, bringing the biggest adventure the RTS series has seen thus far. The underrated Nintendo franchise is all about herding and managing an army of adorable plant-like aliens across Earth-esque locales. The same tradition continues here, but with more to do and see. This means players need varied Pikmin troops ready to take on any challenge.

Thankfully, players can create more using various Onions obtained throughout Pikmin 4. Each one's color pertains to the kind of Pikmin they produce. Here is how to obtain them.

Where to find White and Purple Onions in Pikmin 4?

There are Onions for almost every Pikmin type, and many are found throughout the various biomes in the game. In the case of the White Onion and the Purple Onion, both are the rarest. In other words, there is only one of each in Pikmin 4. Both are found around the Rescue Command Post or the base area.

More specifically, they are only obtainable via the Trial of the Sage Leaf challenge. This 10-level gauntlet sees players overcome various objectives within a strict time limit to impress the Sage Leaf. Both Onions are rewarded for beating specific milestones of the Trial. Check out our Trial of the Sage Leaf guide to know more.

For those solely interested in the specifics of these two Onions, here are the details:

White Onion:

Complete the fifth area in the Trial of the Sage Leaf to get the White Onion (Image via Nintendo/YouTube: BeardBear)

Obtained upon completing the 5th Story - The White Key during the Trial of the Sage Leaf. This is a tightly wound map where you will use various Pikmin, like the Pink Winged ones, to navigate the terrain and solve puzzles.

Purple Onion:

Complete the tenth and final area in the Trial of the Sage Leaf to get the Purple Onion (Image via Nintendo/YouTube: BeardBear)

Rewarded for completing the Final Story - The Purple Key, during the Trial of the Sage Leaf. This is the final area of the trial and sees players navigate a hostile area full of enemies while tracking down the Purple Onion.

What Pikmin do White and Purple Onions produce in Pikmin 4?

PAULBF @FermigierP pic.twitter.com/tzM0FAwAEq So I just got over 10k pikmins of one type in Pikmin 4 and... it seems like there is no real limit but you can only see up to 9999 inside the onions #Pikmin4

Onions, in general, are used to create new Pikmin. This is important since the journey through the campaign is full of unknown dangers thanks to many alien threats that will attack the Pikmin. As an RTS, it is very easy to misjudge a situation and get your units killed. Having Onions allows producing new Pikmin to continue adventuring.

The only requirement is that players must bring back corpses of defeated foes to these Onions to use as fuel for making new Pikmin. Fairly morbid for a cheerful game with adorable critters, but that is how it works.

The White Onion allows the creation of White Pikmin. These are the most agile Pikmin in the game and have the added bonus of being immune to poison.

Purple Onion, on the other hand, allows birthing Purple Pikmin. These chunky critter types can easily crush foes thanks to their weight and strength. Both are some of the strongest units found in the game, so you should complete the Trial of the Sage Leaf as soon as possible to be able to summon these. Do note that the trials that await are challenging, especially for newcomers to the series.

Pikmin 4 was released on July 21. 2023 and is only available on Nintendo Switch.