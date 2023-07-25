Pikmin 4: How to get Winged Pikmin

Pikmin 4 features a variety of helpful plant-like critters that will help the protagonist reach their goal of reuniting the Rescue Corps. Developer Nintendo has introduced many newcomers like the Glow Pikmin. However, familiar faces return, like the Winged Pikmin. This pink-colored Pikmin is unique in the sense that it is the only one of its kind that can fly.

As such, players will want to discover them as early as possible to make life easier. Here is how to track down Winged Pikmin in Pikmin 4.

Where to find Winged Pikmin in Pikmin 4?

Dan's Nintendo Feed @TheNintendoFeed Winged Pikmin can fly and can move faster than most Pikmin. They deal very little damage to foes. They avoid water this way and fly up high areas for treasures that other Pikmin can’t reach. Thanks to flying, they take faster routes. Pikmin 4 hits Nintendo Switch on July 21! pic.twitter.com/tOsQxvhv85

It should be noted that Winged Pikmin will not be available right of the gate in Pikmin 4. As players progress through the narrative and rescue various crashlanded Rescue Corps members, they will encounter new biomes. These don't just house unique terrain and challenges but also unlock new Pikmin to use.

Pink Winged Pikmin are first found in the Serene Shores biome in the Below-Grade Discotheque cave. Like other Pikmin, players will need to obtain the associated Onion to grow and use them outside of these areas.

In this case, it is a Pink Onion. It can be found in the final biome of Pikmin 4, known as the Primordial Thicket, to the east side of the area in a dead-end.

Do note that players will need White Pikmin to get the Pink Onion. This type is not just agile but also resistant to poison. This allows them to cross terrain or hazards other Pikmin cannot. Since the Pink Onion is behind a series of poisonous geysers, the White Pikmin should make short work of the challenge.

However, it will be a while before players reach the Primordial Thicket. So there are a few ways to make finding them easier. First, the Exploration screen can tell players if there are any Winged Pikmin around in the area.

Secondly, Oatchi, the cute alien pup, is always ready to lend a paw. Oatchi can also be used to sniff them out by leading the player to their location on the map.

So what makes these Winged Pikmin so special compared to others? The fact that they can fly makes gameplay surprisingly efficient. Pikmin 4 involves rescuing and collecting stuff, which usually means commanding an army of critters to carry items and objects back to base. Given there are many hostile creatures lurking about, it can be annoying to have them hinder progress.

Since Winged Pikmin can carry the object up in the air and tow it back to base, a lot of hassle can be avoided. While they are ideal for reaching out-of-place treasures, note that they are fairly slow-moving.

Furthermore, the downside to using them is that they are not good in combat. Players should have other powerful Pikmin like the red and rock ones to take down dangerous threats.

That is all players need to know about obtaining winged Pikmin in Pikmin 4.

Pikmin 4 was released on July 21, 2023, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.