The list of cosmetic items on Fortnite keeps on with each passing day and the content offered is amazing. There's a new skin in Season 5 though, named 'Wildcat', that players want desperately.

From skins to gliders to wraps, a lot of things in Fortnite are available for free to players. However there are a few items which are platform specific.

How to get the Wildcat skin in Fortnite

The Fortnite Wildcat bundle made it's way into the Fortnite island on the 30th of November 2020. However, the only drawback was that this bundle was exclusive to Nintendo Switch players only.

Although this bundle was leaked way back in September by dataminers, the item saw daylight only in November.

Fortnite Nintendo Switch Bundle



Redeeming this item is not difficult for those who've purchased the Nintendo Switch while the offer was on. There's a code for people to redeem inside the box. This code grants players the three Wildcat outfits and an additional 2000 V-bucks for players to spend in the game.

The three variants of the Wildcat outfit which are a part of the Fortnite Wildcat bundle (Image via Epic Games)

Priced at $299 only, Nintendo had made a statement that this item would be available while stocks last, so there's a high chance not everyone would be able to get their hands on this item. This, in turn, makes the Wildcat outfit a very rare outfit on the Fortnite island. This bundle also includes a backbling, a pickaxe and a glider for players to use in the game. These can be seen in the showcase video below.

Sadly enough though, this item is restricted to Nintendo Switch only. Other than purchasing the Nintendo Switch device, there's no possible way to acquire the skin. Although this skin was released when Season 4 was released in Fortnite, this skin hasn't really lost it's hype in Fortnite even though Season 5 has already commenced.