How to get “Win and Chill” legendary Free Fire emote in Free Fire

Like other battle royale titles, Free Fire features emotes that users can utilize to communicate. Sometimes, they even use them for trolling opponents on the battlefield.

The developers continue to add various new emotes to the game via events, collaborations, and more. Some in-game cosmetics have been made available with the recent Free Fire x McLaren association, including the “McLaren P1 - Helios” car skin and the legendary “Win and Chill” emote via the battle royale top up event.

This article guides players on how they can receive this legendary emote in Free Fire at no cost.

Also read: Gaming Aura’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more in June 2021

Free Fire x McLaren collaboration: How to get the legendary “Win and Chill” emote

The new top up event started on June 8th in Free Fire

The new top up event provides players with an opportunity to obtain the car skin and the emote. Users will have to purchase the required number of diamonds while the event is running in Free Fire.

The exact timings are:

June 8th, 12:30 PM IST to June 15th, 11:59 PM IST

In order to get the emote, players will have to purchase a total of 500 diamonds. Meanwhile, to get the car skin, they must buy 200 diamonds.

Note: The items that the players receive from the top up event are technically free as they do not need to spend anything to obtain them. However, they must use real money to buy the required number of diamonds.

How to get the rewards

Steps on how to claim the items from the top up event are given below:

Players will have to top up the required number of diamonds

Step 1: First, players have to acquire the required number of diamonds. The prices in the in-game top up center are as follows:

INR 80 - 100 diamonds

INR 250 - 310 diamonds

INR 400 - 520 diamonds

INR 800 - 1060 diamonds

INR 1600 - 2180 diamonds

INR 4000 - 5600 diamonds

Step 2: Once the purchase is complete, they must head to the events section by clicking on the “Calendar” icon located on the right side of the lobby screen.

Step 3: In the “McLaren Top up” tab, gamers will find a “Claim” button beside the respective rewards.

They can check out the following video to have a better overview of the event:

Also read: 5 best tips to rank up quickly in Free Fire Clash Squad Season 7

Edited by Ravi Iyer