How to get the Wind-blessed Harpastum gadget in Genshin Impact 2.2

The Wind-Blessed Harpastum has returned to Genshin Impact with the 2.2 update. Even though the gadget is useless at the moment, players have eagerly been waiting for it.

The Wind-Blessed Harpastum was initially available during the Midsummer Island Adventure event in the 1.6 update. Users had to equip the item to explore the limited-time Golden Apple Archipelago island.

Wind-Blessed Harpastum can be purchased for Mora in Genshin Impact

Following patch 2.2, Marjorie in Mondstadt sells the Wind-Blessed Harpastum. The NPC owns a souvenir shop in the region where players can also buy other items in exchange for Anemo sigils.

Finding Marjorie in Genshin Impact is a reasonably simple task. Travelers can look for the Diamond sign on the eastern side of Mondstadt city.

Marjorie's location in Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact)

The souvenir shop in Mondstadt has an 'I'd like to get some special souvenirs, please' option, through which gamers can access three event-exclusive items.

Accessing the Wind-Blessed Harpastum in the souvenir shop (Image via Genshin Impact)

These include the Wind-Blessed Harpastum, the Windblume Festival Commemorative Balloon, and the Windsong Lyre.

The Wind-Blessed Harpastum in the souvenir shop in Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact)

All event souvenirs can be purchased for 1500,000 Mora each.

The souvenir shop in Mondstadt is the source of many valuable items such as character level-up material and Weapon Ascension material.

Gamers can collect Anemo Sigils by exploring the region and get the following items in exchange:

Some items available in the souvenir shop in Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact)

How to use Wind-Blessed Harpastum in Genshin Impact

The Wind-Blessed Harpastum acts as the Elemental Skill and replaces the prompt used for this function. Players have to equip the gadget from the inventory before using it.

When tapping on the Elemental Skill button, the character throws a ball directly in front with no animations. However, players can aim and choose exactly where they want to throw the ball by holding the button.

The Wind-Blessed Harpastum cannot be used in the Serenia Pot or Domains, as throwing the ball at enemies does no damage. Hence, it is recommended that gamers not equip this gadget before taking on any combat-related challenges.

