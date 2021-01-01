How to get Winter Calendar Event Legendary AK skin in Free Fire: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Free Fire is one of the prominent names in the mobile battle royale community. The game has already accomplished many feats.

The developers roll out many new features and events frequently. One such event is the Winter Calendar event in Free Fire that started on December 25th, 2020, and is ending today (January 1st,2021).

The Winter Calendar event has featured several prizes. The AK47-Winterlands legendary skin is one that players can obtain today.

This article details the steps needed to acquire the legendary AK47 skin in Free Fire.

A detailed guide to acquire the legendary AK47 skin from Free Fire's Winter Calendar event

The Winter Calendar event is a log-in event, but players have to complete several tasks to acquire the daily reward. Today is the last day of the Winter Calendar event. The legendary AK47 skin isn't one that players can afford to miss out on.

Players have to follow certain steps to get the AK47 skin. Here they are:

Players can run Free Fire and wait for the default loading screen to appear.

Go to the "Events" tab. Follow that up by clicking the "The New Beginning" tab present at the top of the screen.

A new menu will appear.

Tap on the Winter Calendar section from the list displayed on the left-hand side of the screen.

Tap on the 'Go-To' option

Tap on "Go To."

The Winter Calendar event will open.

Players must complete the mission to acquire the AK47 skin.

Tap on the last gift box containing the AK47 skin. A task will be given, which requires the players to play Bermuda 2.0 map 30 times within 24 hours.

As soon as players complete the mission, they can go back to collect the AK47- Winterlands skin.

The Winter Calendar event has featured several rewards like the grenade skin, diamond royale vouchers, character fragments, and character level up cards.

If a player has missed the previous day's gift, he/she cannot open the missed gift.

