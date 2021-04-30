How to get more Wishes in Genshin Impact: Everything explained

Wishes are an integral part of Genshin Impact's gacha mechanics, allowing players to claim new characters, weapons, and much more from various banners.

Similar to the idea of loot boxes, Wishes work as keys for various banners that are introduced in Genshin Impact. Players can use their Wishes to draw featured characters or weapons from these in-game banners.

However, collecting Wishes in Genshin Impact can be a fairly difficult task for players who do not wish to spend money on the game. Having said that, there are a few methods through which players can collect wishes extremely fast in Genshin Impact.

there's always a pity system for gacha games, a system that guarantees you a 5-star after a fixed amount of rolls, for genshin impact the pity is about 70-80 rolls. — yui (confused) (@YU1XAKII) January 29, 2021

Nevertheless, players are advised to save and collect as many Wishes as possible until they find a specific banner that piques their interest. Having said that, this article provides a detailed rundown of how players can collect more Wishes in Genshin Impact.

Wishes in Genshin Impact

Aside from buying Wishes at the in-game store, there are a few other methods from which players can collect them in Genshin Impact. These methods are:

Advertisement

From event codes and free redeemable codes

Players can easily find various redeemable codes for extra wishes from the Genshin Impact forums. Apart from that, miHoYo has also been known to hand out extra Wishes for special in-game events.

Unlocking higher Adventure Ranks

Players can receive unlocked additional Wishes by reaching specific Adventure Rank levels. For example, players are guaranteed to receive a free Wish when they reach Adventure Rank 5 and 13 respectively.

Exchange for Primogems

Arguably the most efficient method of collecting Wishes in Genshin Impact, 160 primogems can be exchanged for one Wish in Genshin Impact. Having said that, there are various methods from which players can collect primogems. These methods include:

Discovering new Statues of the Seven, Domains and Teleport Waypoints;

Completing in-game achievements;

Opening various chests available across Tayvat;

Completing Quests and Daily Commissions; and

Redeemable codes.

Considering the presence of so many viable methods to collect primogems in Genshin Impact, players are advised to spend this in-game currency wisely on Wishes.

Having said that, collecting Wishes is an extremely difficult and lengthy process in Genshin Impact. Players are thus advised to spend their Wishes only on banners that they are absolutely certain about.