How to get the Wizard’s Pipe in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The Wizard's Pipe is a devastating Legendary weapon that players can obtain in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

This weapon is a submachine gun that has an ability that players will love. It shoots out an elemental shot, and follows it up with shots tied to the weakness of the enemy.

To obtain this gun, players will need to progress far enough into the game that they have unlocked the Tangledrift location. In that location is a boss named Parasite, who has a chance of dropping the Wizard's Pipe.

How to obtain the Wizard's Pipe in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

The Tangledrift area is unlocked during the Walk the Stalk mission. Players will plant a magic bean that grows into a massive beanstalk, which becomes the Tangledrift region of the Wonderlands.

Simply move through this quest, and a boss named Parasite will appear. It is required as part of the mission, so there isn't a chance to miss it if a player is following the objectives.

Parasite is likely to drop the Wizard's Pipe. However, it could take a decent while of farming this boss, if luck isn't on the player's side.

Here are some tips on how to defeat Parasite:

Bring weapons that do fire, cryo, and shock damage

Prepare for mushroom and skeleton enemies during the battle

Use the shock weapon for the first blue health phase

The second phase is red health and sees fire weapons do big damage

Cryo, or frost, damage will deal with the bones health bar

Collect the dropped loot and try again if need be

Be sure to locate some of the Lucky Dice collectibles beforehand. This increases Loot Luck in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. It will additionally will make Legendary drops more common, giving hope for a quick grab of the Wizard's Pipe.

Wizard's Pipe overview

The Wizard's Pipe submachine gun requires players to be at level 40. It gives an item score of 519 once equipped and comes with a base damage of 155, decent accuracy and handling, and a solid fire rate.

It also comes with a +25% weapon ward capacity, +1.5x zoom, and restores a player's health whenever it deals damage. All of that on top of the elemental damage makes for one of the better weapons in the game.

