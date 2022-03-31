How to defeat the Parasite in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is filled with all sorts of crazy quests and creatures that accompany them. Most of the quests, including the side quests, have some sort of baddie to defeat at the end.

The Parasite is one of these side quest bosses, capping off the Walk the Stalk quest. Players will need to enter the arena and defeat this dangerous parasitic mushroom.

Defeating the Parasite boss in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

During the main storyline, users will encounter the Fairy Punchfather, who will need help with a quest called Walk the Stalk. The Parasite has three phases, and each one is a bit different from the last one.

Before getting started, gamers should try to have lightning, fire, and frost damage sources, as this will make the fight easier.

First phase

Players of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands should use lightning damage to break the ward on the Parasite (Image via PowerPyx/YouTube)

The first phase starts with the Parasite having a ward applied to it. During this phase, the boss will cast a few spells:

A link spell that does damage over time.

A lightning spell that does heavy damage.

A summoning spell for mushrooms.

Users should use the lightning-based weapon for this phase, as it wards more and will make short work of this first phase.

Second phase

Fire damage will take the second phase down the quickest (Image via PowerPyx/YouTube)

After the ward has been depleted, the boss will start Phase 2. Here, the boss has a red health bar, which means gamers should use fire-based damage for more effect.

During this phase, the boss will use the same spells as before but will actively pursue gamers for melee damage and can summon skeletons. Individuals should move around to avoid being hit and deal fire damage to wrap up this phase.

Third phase

Frost damage will lay this skeleton to rest (Image via PowerPyx/YouTube)

Entering the third phase, the boss will reveal the skeleton the Parasite has been animating. This phase can be easier if players use frost damage, which heavily injures skeletal foes.

The boss will summon more skeletons during this phase, in addition to having poison clouds moving all over the arena. Users should continue to move and avoid the poison clouds to finish off the boss.

Completing the quest

Once Tiny Tina's Wonderlands gamers defeat the boss, they will be able to finish up the quest Walk the Stalk. Those struggling with the boss may want to visit a vending machine for fast-firing weapons with elemental effects they are missing.

Of course, spells work as well, but they can have longer cooldowns. A Torgue-based shotgun with sticky bullets can do a number on the boss.

Edited by Ravi Iyer