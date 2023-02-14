How to get Wooden Planks in Merge Mansion

Merge Mansion is one of many highly acclaimed matching puzzle games where players are challenged to create items by merging identical objects. These are required to complete a mission and return the mansion to its former glory.

The entire game is divided into multiple areas, and the developer regularly launches new ones, the most recent being Lighthouse. This ensures that the game has something fresh to offer. Out of all the available items within the game, Wooden Plank is required to complete multiple tasks across Rufus’ Park and hence holds decent importance.

Read the following section for detailed instructions on obtaining Wooden Planks in the Merge Mansion.

A step-by-step guide to getting Wooden Plank in the Merge Mansion

You can easily obtain Wooden Plank by feeding a Wooden Bench to the Table Saw. The drops can range from Thick Planks (Level 1) to 2 by 4 (Level 2). After acquiring the Thick Plank, you can merge it multiple times to create new items as instructed by the requirements of a particular mission.

The various levels of Wooden Planks in the game (Image via Play Games / YouTube)

The merging stage for the Wooden Plank is as follows:

Level 1 – Thick Planks

Level 2 – 2 by 4

Level 3 – 2 by 2

Level 4 – Boards

Level 5 – Battens

Level 6 – Laths

Level 7 – Edge Strip

Furthermore, to obtain a Wooden Plank in the game, you need to know exactly how to obtain a Table Saw and Wooden Benches.

What is Table Saw in the Merge Mansion, and how do you get it?

You will receive Table Saw as a reward (Image via Play Games / YouTube)

Table Saw is one of the source items in the Merge Mansion that is extensively required for missions at Rufus’ Park. It is gained after completing a particular task and since it does not feature an additional level, you cannot merge it further. It uses Wooden Benches as fuel to produce Wooden Plank and Carpenter Pencils.

You will need 5x Wooden Benches to get 14 drops, which may also include a Carpenter Pencil (Level 1 of Carpenter Tool), another important component for completing the tasks in the given area. After feeding the items, the item has a production time of 3 seconds.

How to get Wooden Benches and Wood in the Merge Mansion?

The four levels of Wood (Image via Play Games / YouTube)

Wooden Benches can be sourced from Wood (IV) in the Merge Mansion. You have to merge Wood up to level 4 and tap on it to receive one Wooden Bench. However, as a consequence, the level of the item will drop back to 3, i.e., Wood (III). You will have to merge it again to get a drop. Besides this, you also have the option to acquire the Bench from the Bench Box as well.

You can obtain level 1 of the Wood from the Tree or purchase it from the store once it is offered as part of the flash sale. The merging stages of the Wood are as follows: Wood (I) > Wood (II) > Wood (III) > Wood (IV).

