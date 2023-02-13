5 best tips to get more kills in Free Fire

Maintaining a good K/D ratio is always on the bucket list of many Free Fire players, as this metric is often utilized to determine the skill level. However, enhancing this ratio requires players to amass more frags constantly, which is undoubtedly a daunting task.

Players must devote significant time and effort to raise their proficiency level to win more duels to get the frags. In conjunction with this, they can also employ certain specific techniques and tactics that are provided in the section below, which will help them in their pursuit to accumulate more kills in Free Fire MAX.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, Indian players should avoid playing the game. Instead, they may play the MAX version which is not restricted in the country.

Tips to get more frags in Free Fire

Master the weapons

Users should be comfortable using all weapons (Image via Garena)

While players can cherry-pick their preferred firearm in the clash squad mode, the same cannot be said for the battle royale mode. Thus, it is paramount that users are well-versed in handling all sorts of firearms, be they snipers or shotguns.

With a good grasp of firearms, players can confidently take on their foes, regardless of their playstyle, improving their overall prospects of earning more frags. However, exercising prudence and taking fights with proper firearms is crucial.

For instance, fighting a DMR at close range against a shotgun will likely bring out adverse results overall. The same can be said for fighting using a shotgun at a longer range.

Keep an eye out for the zone

Zone rotation is crucial (Image via Garena)

If a player's sole objective is to get the frag, then shrinking the safe zone can be greatly helpful in Free Fire. Players must move along quickly and keep track of the zone's boundaries to avoid being caught in a vulnerable position. One strategy users can employ to get easy frags is to camp along the safe zone's edge.

Subsequently, they can use the cover to ambush their opponents while trying to rotate within the zone. However, this strategy can only be implemented at higher levels when many players are already alive.

Playing with a team

Playing with a team can be a game-changer in securing more kills in Free Fire. This is essentially true for the duo and squad matches. Having increased coordination and communication during an assault can have a far-reaching impact.

This not only means that users can cover each other while assaulting but also provide assistance in the form of drops whenever possible. Furthermore, you can also hot drop, given that you have a solid team, and thus receive the kills quickly in the initial stages of the match. However, in some cases, this may even backfire and thus is not the best option.

Optimum Playstyle

Playing aggressively is the key to getting more frags in Free Fire MAX. It is essential that users take risks and are not afraid to push enemies and engage in fights across the range. However, this does not mean users go all in for the frags by leaving out any possible cover, as this is unlikely to give the desired result.

Individuals should carefully weigh out the possibility of winning the duels before taking them up by considering several factors, like the guns in possession and the distance of the duel. It is imperative to choose the duels wisely, as going in against multiple enemies at once would essentially put the users back into the lobby.

Choice of characters and pets

Falco is of great use in the battle royale mode (Image via Garena)

The choice of characters and pets is entirely subjective in Free Fire. However, certain characters like Hayato, Shirou, and Maro help to deal additional damage to get more frags. At the same time, having an active healing ability like K, Alok, or Dimitri can help users survive the battle and take up more fights.

Similarly, the choice of pets should be helpful in the game mode. Taking Falco in the clash squad mode is bare of use, while having this pet in your squad in the battle royale mode can help you with landing at hot drops.

Similarly, Dinoculars by Arvon in Free Fire can also be a great perk to have when attempting to get frags; it can provide the location of the enemies in the vicinity.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

