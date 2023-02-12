How to play Merge Mansion on PC

Merge Mansion is a popular puzzle game where players follow the engaging storyline of Maddie, who is on a mission to fix the old, dilapidated Boulton family estate. Players unravel family secrets and plot twists along the way, adding another layer to the gameplay.

The game's premise is centered around merging resources, including flowers and tools, to create items per the tasks' requirements to renovate the house.

While the game is only available on Android and iOS devices, players can also play it on their PC and laptop using an emulator. Read through the following sections for detailed instructions on how to do so.

A step-by-step guide to installing and playing Merge Mansion on your PC using an emulator

To enjoy the game on your PC, you may follow the steps given below:

Step 1: To get started, download and install any popular emulator on your PC or laptop based on your preference.

Many of these applications are available on the market, like BlueStacks, NoxPlayer, LD Player, and others.

Step 2: After installing the emulator, launch it and navigate through the home screen to open the Google Play Store app.

Click the install button to get the game (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: Perform a cursory search for Merge Mansion using the search option on the emulator. Select the most appropriate option from the listed results. Click on the install button.

Soon, the game will be installed, depending on your device's internet speed.

Step 4: Once the installation procedure is complete, launch the Merge Mansion on the emulator by clicking on its icon.

Step 5: After the game loads on your device, accept the terms of service and privacy policy. You can start playing the puzzle game from the beginning.

Sign in to the account using the preferred option (Image via Metacore Games OY)

Step 6: Access the settings by clicking on the gear icon and sign in with the preferred platforms (Google, Facebook, and Supercell ID) to continue the existing progress.

However, this is only possible when you have previously linked your Merge Mansion account with one of the available options. Thus, it is advisable to do so to protect the ongoing progress.

You may also reset your progress by clicking on the reset button to begin your journey from square one.

New Valentine's Day 2023 event in Merge Mansion

Valentine's Day 2023 event started earlier this month (Image via Metacore Games OY)

The developers launched the new Lighthouse area in the January update, and on February 3, 2023, they introduced a new Valentine's Day 2023 event called 'The Pearl of the Ball' that will be accessible to individuals until February 20, 2023. It has also brought in new items like Seven Course Dinner, Love Letter, Footwear Transformation, Helicopter Ride, and more.

Users must create these items to complete several tasks that will reward them with special Valentine's Day Coins. They may subsequently exchange these coins for attractive decorations to embellish the entire mansion.

