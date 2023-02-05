Merge Mansion Valentine's Day Event 2023: Date, time, features, and more details

Merge Mansion, a mobile puzzle game from Finland-based company Metacore, has garnered the attention of fans worldwide owing to its engaging gameplay. However, in-game tasks like home improvement and housekeeping are not the only reasons to keep the title relevant.

Developers have repeatedly introduced new updates, content, and events for the players. As Valentine's Week 2023 will start in the next couple of days, Metacore has added a new seasonal event to the game. Fans can grab exclusive and time-limited rewards in the game by completing its tasks.

Merge Mansion's Valentine's Day Event 2023 is now available in the game

Developers added Valentine's Day Event 2023 to the game on February 3. The event is part of a new version update (23.01.01)that previously brought a new area, Lighthouse, to the game.

The brand-new Valentine's-themed seasonal event is expected to last till February 20. So, devs gave almost 17 days to fans to complete different featured tasks of the event and claim rewards in their favorite puzzle game.

Accessibility

For the uninitiated, the event will be accessible to everyone at Level 12 or above. Initially, the event garage will be locked, but players above this level in Merge Mansion must complete the first task to unlock it.

The event will be accessible via the Gate of everyone's normal Garage. Alternatively, Valentine's Day Event 2023 will also remain available via the Calendar icon for the event button, given on the game's map.

Tasks and rewards of the event

The tasks will be centered around the maintenance of the Grand Drive and Gate areas, and players can get decorations for these regions. After completing each task, the event's Progress Bar will start filling up, offering players different kinds of Reward Boxes (Progress Bar rewards).

In addition to the Progress Bar, one can attain Valentine's Day Points (or Coins) after completing the tasks related to fixing up, cleaning, or housekeeping and maintenance of the concerned region. Players can use these unique holiday points in the Valentine's Day Collection Shop to unlock additional prizes in the form of decorations for Grand Drive and Gate areas.

Merge Mansion has four Valentine's Day Collections that feature the following items:

Valentine's Collection 1

Light of Love

Cupid Statue

Heart-Shaped Fence

Round Bed of Roses

Private Moment

Right Bed of Roses

Valentine's Collection 2

Left Bed of Roses

Dinner for Two

Heart-Shaped Balloons

Mansion Facade

Heartwarming Entrance

Valentine's Collection 3

Lover's Lane

Right Heart Fence

Left Heart Fence

Dessert Cart

Lyrical Picnic

Valentine's Collection 4

Valentine Igantius

A Lovely Welcome

Speed Dating Table

Romantic Chess

Valentine's Dinner Table

Each item will have a specific price for Valentine's Day Coins, which players will earn from completing different tasks based on Merge Mansion Valentine's Day Event 2023 storylines. One will have to use different generators like Valentine's Gift Store, Rendezvous Makeup Set, Romantic Gift, Gift Card, et cetera to spawn different items and merge them to attain their required material.

Poll : 0 votes