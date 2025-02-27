How to get World and Iceborn Save Data Bonuses in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds is the next chapter in Capcom's iconic monster-slaying saga, bringing an evolution of the past entries to modern platforms. That said, players from the previous Monster Hunter World can obtain loyalty bonuses in the latest game in the form of new equipment for their Palico companions.
That said, players must perform a few steps before they are eligible for obtaining these rewards. Read on to know more.
How to get save data rewards for Monster Hunter World and Iceborne in Monster Hunter Wilds?
To be able to redeem these rewards and more, players must head in-game to a specific location. While the initial boot will notify players about these save data rewards if they have played Monster Hunter World and its Iceborne DLC on their platform of choice before, they must track down the Support Desk first.
This is marked by a small Felyn marker on the map with an exclamation bubble in any base camp. Approaching it and talking to the Palico behind the desk will bring up a menu with a bunch of options. This includes keeping up with the latest updates concerning Monster Hunter Wilds, claiming Bounties, setting up Pop-Up Camps, and claiming rewards, including pre-order bonuses and other goodies.
Here's how to claim save data rewards for Monster Hunter World and Iceborne:
- Approach the Support Desk at any base camp.
- Select "Claim Rewards".
- Select the MHW Save Data Bonus and MHW:I Save Data Bonus and tap Confirm to get access to Monster Hunter World and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne bonuses respectively.
What are the save data rewards for Monster Hunter World and Iceborne in Monster Hunter Wilds?
Players will gain access to the following content for Monster Hunter World:
- Palico weapon: Felyne Acorn Spade
- Palico armor: Felyne Leather Cap
- Palico armor: Felyne Leather Vest
- Nameplate: Extra Frame - World
Here are the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne DLC save data rewards:
- Palico weapon: Felyne Trekker Peckaxe
- Palico armor: Felyne Duffel Hood
- Palico armor: Felyne Duffel Coat
- Nameplate: Extra Frame - Iceborne
Note that the Palico armor and weapon set can be equipped from the Palico Menu in the players' tent, while the Nameplate can be changed via the Edit Nameplate option under the Hunter Profile.
Monster Hunter Wilds is available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms
