How to get Xiangling for free in Genshin Impact

There are three primary ways by which Genshin Impact players can get their hands on Xiangling. Moreover, one of those ways will allow the player to get the Head Chef of the Wanmin Restaurant for free.

Genshin Impact’s Xiangling can either be pulled via the Wish system or purchased through Paimon’s Bargains or recruited through the permanent Spiral Abyss event - People’s Choice.

Getting her through the wish system requires a significant amount of luck and re-rolls through the event banners. Getting her from Paimon’s Bargains can also be problematic as she is not always available there.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

The Spiral Abyss Event - People's Choice has begun!



Complete Floor 3, Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss Challenge to win "Exquisite Delicacy" Xiangling (Pyro)!



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers:The Spiral Abyss Event - People's Choice has begun!Complete Floor 3, Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss Challenge to win "Exquisite Delicacy" Xiangling (Pyro)! Dear Travelers:The Spiral Abyss Event - People's Choice has begun!Complete Floor 3, Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss Challenge to win "Exquisite Delicacy" Xiangling (Pyro)!#GenshinImpact https://t.co/r3f8Bf02X4

The third way to get her is free and any Genshin Impact player can recruit her via the People’s Choice Spiral Abyss event. This event is permanent and will always be available for players to try out and recruit Xiangling without any additional cost.

However, it’s important to note that players will only be able to Xiangling once through the event. It’s essential to get multiple copies of the character and strengthen them through the constellation system. Hence, Genshin Impact players can only get additional copies of her through either a Wish or Paimon’s Bargains.

How to get Xiangling through Genshin Impact’s Spiral Abyss Event - People's Choice

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



View details here:

hoyolab.com/genshin/articl…



#GenshinImpact During the event, Travelers can complete quests to obtain rewards such as the event-exclusive claymore, Luxurious Sea-Lord as well as its refinement materials, Crown of Insight, Primogems, recipes, and more.View details here: During the event, Travelers can complete quests to obtain rewards such as the event-exclusive claymore, Luxurious Sea-Lord as well as its refinement materials, Crown of Insight, Primogems, recipes, and more.View details here:hoyolab.com/genshin/articl…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/EmDNmMEbL9

Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss Event - People's Choice was first added to the game on September 28, 2020, as a permanent event that was only unlocked once the player reached Adventure Rank 20.

To complete the event, all players will need to finish Floor 3, Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss, and then unlock her via the event menu. There is no star requirement for the event. Just completing the floor will be enough and a 3-star finish is not a pre-requisite for obtaining her.

However, players are advised to grind out a few levels into their characters before completing the event. Since the enemy level is 45, players will need their characters to be much higher to make the floor easier to complete.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Having a character with Anemo vision as the main DPS can make things significantly easier on this floor.

Edited by Srijan Sen