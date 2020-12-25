How to get the Yeti buddy grenade skin and other login rewards from Free Fire's Xmas event

Over the past few years, the popularity of Garena Free Fire has sky-rocketed. The title has amassed massive numbers worldwide and was among the most live-watched games on YouTube in 2020.

The title incorporates various intriguing aspects like characters and pets with abilities/skills and gun skins with buffs. Also, it offers users a variety of in-game cosmetic items. The developers of Free Fire also regularly bring in new events that allow users to obtain various rewards for free.

This article looks at how gamers can obtain the other login rewards, including the Yeti buddy grenade skin, from the latest Xmas event.

Procuring Free Fire's Yeti buddy grenade skin and other login rewards

As a part of the Xmas event, the ‘Winter Calendar’ has been added to Garena Free Fire. Users can obtain various rewards between December 25th and January 1st. Here are the rules of the event:

Open the daily gift.

Complete the daily mission within 24 hours to win a prize.

If players miss a day, they cannot open the missed gift anymore.

Hence, a new gift will open up daily, and players have to complete the respective mission within the 24-hour duration to redeem it. Today, i.e., 25th December, users can claim the ‘Grenade – Yeti Buddy.’

Here are the steps by which the users can claim it:

Step 1: They can open Garena Free Fire and press on the ‘Calendar’ icon on the lobby screen's right side.

Click on the Calendar icon

Step 2: They must navigate through the Events tab and select the ‘Winter Calendar’ option. Lastly, they can click the ‘Go To’ button.

Click the Go To button

Step 3: Gamers can click the ‘Claim’ button to receive the grenade skin.

