How to get Young Ezio legacy outfit in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the most recent entry in Ubisoft's open-world action-adventure series, very recently received a brand new in-game legacy armor that can be acquired for free. The set originally belonged to one of the series' most iconic assassins, Ezio Auditore da Firenze.

The Young Ezio item comes alongside the final content update for AC Valhalla, which added a host of new fixes as well as two brand-new quests. Here is how you can very easily unlock the Young Ezio armor set to roleplay as your favorite assassin in the game.

Unlocking Young Ezio legacy outfit in Assassin's Creed Valhalla is fairly straightforward

Assassin's Creed Valhalla already had one of Ezio's iconic outfits from Assassin's Creed Brotherhood. However, the new legacy outfit is from Assassin's Creed 2. The item originally belonged to Ezio's father, Giovanni, and was passed down to Ezio after his family was brutally executed.

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed



Redeem now for free via UbiConnect and continue the The Young Ezio Legacy Outfit is now available in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla.Redeem now for free via UbiConnect and continue the #ACDay celebration with us. #AssassinsCreed The Young Ezio Legacy Outfit is now available in Assassin's Creed: Valhalla. Redeem now for free via UbiConnect and continue the #ACDay celebration with us. #AssassinsCreed https://t.co/I1jfVA8dZt

Assassin's Creed 2 is regarded as one of the best titles in the series. This is why the Young Ezio legacy outfit is the favorite robe for many long-time fans of the franchise. The prerequisites for getting the item involve having the base game and a Ubisoft Connect account. Here's how you can unlock the Young Ezio outfit in Valhalla:

Launch the game.

Go to the Store tab.

In the Store, go to Gear Sets, scroll to the Young Ezio legacy outfit, and claim it.

Once it is claimed, the outfit will show up in your inventory as a chest piece.

Ubisoft Connect @UbisoftConnect Ezio Legacy Outfit for free in Ubisoft Connect!



You must have played 2 Assassin's Creed games to unlock it.

ubi.li/fF3HO Get theEzio Legacy Outfitfor free in Ubisoft Connect!You must have played 2 Assassin's Creed games to unlock it. Get the ✨Ezio Legacy Outfit✨ for free in Ubisoft Connect!🔓You must have played 2 Assassin's Creed games to unlock it.👉ubi.li/fF3HO https://t.co/MBgYdKt71x

You can also redeem the legacy outfit by logging into your Ubisoft Connect account on a web browser or PC client. Then you can claim it from the Rewards tab.

Much like most legacy outfits in the game, Young Ezio does not come with any perks and thus is only useful for its looks. Players can use the transmog feature the title offers to apply the cosmetic's look onto another armor set. This will ensure the latter's perks are retained while allowing the user to rock the elegant assassin outfit.

Adding legacy outfits from previous titles in series is a tradition followed by all mainline Assassin's Creed games

The Young Ezio legacy outfit is not the only classic outfit that added to Assassin's Creed Valhalla. In fact, there are quite a few other legacy cosmetics that have been released into the game over the last couple of years.

The inclusion of legacy outfits is a tradition followed by all mainline AC titles. Ubisoft previously added a number of these in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, including:

Bayek's outfit (From Assassin's Creed Origins: The Hidden Ones)

Altair's outfit (From the original Assassin's Creed)

Ezio's outfit (From Assassin's Creed Brotherhood)

Edward Kenway's outfit (From Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag)

Basim's outfit

Assassin's Creed @assassinscreed



Assassin's Creed Mirage, coming 2023. Pre-order available now.

ubi.li/BOCBO



#AssassinsCreed Baghdad, 9th century. Discover the powerful coming-of-age story of Basim, from street thief to Master Assassin.Assassin's Creed Mirage, coming 2023. Pre-order available now. Baghdad, 9th century. Discover the powerful coming-of-age story of Basim, from street thief to Master Assassin.Assassin's Creed Mirage, coming 2023. Pre-order available now.ubi.li/BOCBO#AssassinsCreed https://t.co/0FXKtQGzA9

While most of the outfits are iconic assassin robes featured in previous titles in the series, Basim's outfit is from Assassin's Creed Valhalla itself. Basim Ibn Ishaq is one of the major side characters in the title's story, who is also going to get his own AC title: Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Poll : 0 votes