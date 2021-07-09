How to glitch through walls in Roblox (2021)

Players can glitch through the many walls of Roblox by taking advantage of a simple trick.

Glitching and exploiting bugs in video games is typically frowned upon. The majority of the time, it disrupts the gameplay and ruins the fun for the other players.

Sometimes, a harmless glitch can be a bit goofy or have its advantages, though. Roblox never glitches for a competitive upper hand. Just do it for a bit of fun, especially if players want to glitch through walls.

Glitching through walls in Roblox

There have been many ways over the years to pull off this glitch in Roblox. Every game has its different methods, but over time many of them have been patched and removed.

In the Roblox game known as Da Hood, glitching through walls is a straightforward process. It may take a bit of practice to get the speed right, but players should get the hang of it quickly.

This method can be done in other Roblox games. Players need to figure out the correct button pattern for the game that matches the pattern for glitching through walls in Da Hood.

To perform this wall glitch, approach a wall and crouch. After crouching, do the greeting emote and then pull out whatever weapon is on your person.

Once on the wall, press the jump button. This will ensure players make it through to the other side without getting stuck. It would help if you did this in rapid succession for it to work.

YouTuber ryzfps put together a video showing how to do this wall glitch in Roblox and Da Hood. The video explains and visualizes how to crouch, greet, pull out a weapon, and make it through a wall.

Another method for thicker walls in Roblox requires just one additional step. It would help if you approached the wall, crouched, did the greet emote, and pulled out a weapon. You will then be on the wall.

Once on the wall, you will need to spam an item from your inventory. After clicking that item a handful of times in a row very fast, your character will exit the wall on the other side.

