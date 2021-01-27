Roblox promo codes for free clothes and items in January 2021

Promo codes in Roblox are an excellent way for players to acquire free clothes and items without spending precious Robux.

This currency doesn't grow on trees, and Roblox players will either need to expend effort in making them in-game or spend real money to acquire them.

This can be rather frustrating because so many unique clothes and items require Robux to purchase them.

On top of that, character customization is what allows players to express their individuality and show off their cool stuff.

Fortunately, there are various items and clothes that Roblox players can obtain at no cost. All they have to do is enter in a valid promo code at the proper location.

This article lists some of the best free items and clothes obtained in Roblox from promo codes in January 2021.

Disclaimer: Promo codes can be somewhat finicky and have the potential to expire and no longer work. There is no 100% guarantee that each code will continue to work for every player, but it is worth giving them a shot as there is nothing to lose.

Roblox promo codes for free clothes and items

All that a Roblox player needs to do is enter the code here to redeem these promo codes. They should ensure they are correctly signed in to their accounts so that the items can be added to the right account.

Chilly Winter Wizard Hat (Clothing Item) - ROSSMANNHAT2020

Spider Cola (Shoulder Pet) - SPIDERCOLA

The Bird Says (Shoulder Pet) - TWEETROBLOX

Arctic Blue Fuzzy Tiger Hood (Clothing Item) - BIHOOD2020

There are additional promo codes that can be redeemed right now, but the next set will require Roblox players to visit the Island of Move.

This game offers players the ability to directly redeem promo codes for different clothes and items, all while being in-game.

Roblox players must log in to the game and will be prompted very quickly with where to go and redeem these codes.

Crystalline Companion (Shoulder Pet) - WorldAlive

Kinetic Staff (Back Accessory) - DIY

Build it Backpack (Back Accessory) - SettingTheStage

Hustle Hat (Clothing Item) - StrikeAPose

Cardio Cans (Clothing Item) - VictoryLap

Speedy Shades (Face Accessory) - GetMoving

Roblox players can now enjoy many new items and clothes courtesy of promo codes that are entirely free to obtain.

